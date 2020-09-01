IBA signs contract for Proteus®PLUS Proton Therapy Solution in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China

Four room contract worth over EUR 50 million

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 1st September, 2020 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces the signature of a contract with Sichuan Cancer Hospital & Institute to install a Proteus®PLUS* proton therapy system in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. The contract is worth over EUR 50 million to IBA. The initial down payment is expected within 90 days.

The Proteus®PLUS solution which will be entirely supplied and installed by IBA, will be configured with four treatment rooms: three gantry rooms and one fixed-beam room. All will be equipped with the latest Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS) enabling highly conformal Intensity Modulated Proton Treatments (IMPT). Additionally, the gantry rooms will have Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) for highly accurate soft tissue positioning. The system will also come with a comprehensive IBA dosimetry suite. The installation of the equipment is expected to start in 2022.

With this new contract, IBA has now sold seven proton therapy centers in China mainland, with a total of 24 treatment rooms, representing over 52% of the Chinese market. In addition, in another separate development, last week, IBA announced the signature of a strategic licensing contract with CGNNT in China for its Proteus ® PLUS system , further strengthening its position in China.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive of IBA, commented: “China is a market of high strategic importance to IBA. The recent announcement that the Chinese Government will be increasing the number of PT licenses from 10 to 16 this year enables us to further strengthen our leading position in the PT market in China. We are very pleased to have signed this contract with the Sichuan Cancer Hospital & Institute and look forward to supporting its efforts to bring innovative cancer treatment modalities to more patients in China. This new contract, in addition to our recent licensing deal with CGNNT, further demonstrates the superiority of IBA’s product offering and our commitment to delivering cutting edge proton therapy in this important region.”

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

* Proteus®PLUS is the brand name of Proteus®235

About Sichuan Cancer Hospital & Institute

Sichuan Cancer Hospital & Institute, Sichuan Cancer Center, Cancer Hospital affiliate to School of Medicine, UESTC, was established in the mid-80s of 20th century. It is a III-A hospital (the highest level in Chinese hospital hierarchy) and it specializes in oncology. The hospital is also in the national list of key clinical projects for oncology. The hospital covers over 73.000 square meters, with 1590 beds in 33 departments, 14 medical technology departments, six translational research divisions and one oncology research department. The hospital is the largest cancer hospital with cancer treatment, prevention, research, education & training, and rehabilitation in Southwest China.

