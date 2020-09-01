Nordecon AS and the Centre for Defence Investment of Estonia entered into contract for the design and construction works of the barracks for 300 people in the Defence Forces base in Paldiski. The works include also the design and construction of associated roads, grounds and utility networks as well as weak-current systems.

The value of the contract is 4.3 million euros plus value added tax. The construction is set to begin in September this year and will be completed by the end of 2021.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.