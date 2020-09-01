AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The Company informs that on 31 2020 August a new version of the Company's Articles of Association was registered in the Register of Legal Entities, which changed the number and nominal value of the Company's shares without changing the amount of authorized capital.

As the Company announced earlier , on 26 August 2020 the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Ministry of Finance), the authority implementing the rights of the sole shareholder of the Company, adopted a decision to change to change the nominal value and number of shares issued by the Company. In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the nominal value of one ordinary registered share of the Company (hereinafter - the Shares) was changed from EUR 0,29 to EUR 22,33. Upon the change of the nominal value of one Share, the authorized capital of Ignitis Group is divided into 54 283 757 (fifty four million two hundred and eighty three thousand seven hundred and fifty seven) Shares.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

