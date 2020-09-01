Innofactor Plc Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange, September 1, 2020, at 9:00 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc’s Board of Directors has confirmed the company’s updated Dividend Distribution Policy on August 31, 2020 as a part of the yearly strategy process. According to the renewed policy, the aim of the Board of Directors is to pay a dividend regularly each year. The goal is to pay about half of the result for the financial period in dividends, taking into account the company's financial position, possible corporate reorganizations and other development needs.

According to the previous policy, the aim of the Board of Directors was to provide an opportunity for the shareholders to distribute, from the part of the operating margin (EBITDA) that exceeds 10%, the maximum dividend allowed by the state of the business.

