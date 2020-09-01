Die 21Shares AG bringt die größten Krypto Assets Bitcoin und Ethereum im geregelten Markt der Wiener Börse

1. September 2020 - Wien | Zürich - Die Wiener Börse wird zum 3. Börsenplatz weltweit, das ein Bitcoin-Produkt in seinem offiziellen "regulierten" Marktsegment zulässt. Nach der Zulassung zur Notierung an der Deutschen Börse XETRA im Juli 2020 hat der in der Schweiz ansässige ETP-Emittent, 21Shares AG , nun die ersten Bitcoin- und Ethereum-Produkte an den offiziellen Markt der Österreichischen Nationalbörse gebracht, was Investoren, die ein Investment in dieser aufstrebenden und alternativen Anlageklasse anstreben, mehr Sicherheit, Transparenz und einen kostengünstigen Zugang gibt. Namentlich kann man ab dem 1. September 2020 den 21Shares Bitcoin ETP (ABTC - WKN A2T64E - Kürzel 21XB) und den 21Shares Ethereum ETP (AETH - WKN A2T68Z - Kürzel 21XE) am offiziellen Markt der Wiener Börse handeln.

Infolge der Notierung an der Wiener Börse hat die größte Börse in jedem der drei DACH-Länder (Deutschland, Österreich und Schweiz) nun einen Bitcoin ETP zugelassen. Dieser Erfolg ist ein weiterer Beweis für die institutionelle - und vor allem regulatorische - Akzeptanz dieser aufstrebenden digitalen Anlageklasse. Die beiden Produkte wurden aus der Schweiz nach Österreich passportet und für den Vertrieb sowohl für private als auch für institutionelle Anleger unter Verwendung einer vertrauten Finanzstruktur zugelassen.

"Wir freuen uns der Welt mitteilen zu können, dass Bitcoin nun überall in der gesamten DACH-Region einfach zugänglich ist“ sagt Hany Rashwan, CEO der 21Shares AG. "Wir begannen mit dem Schweizer Markt da wir dort ansässig sind und es kryptofreundliches Umfeld hat. Im Juli 2020 betraten wir den deutschen Markt durch die Notierung von ABTC an der Deutschen Börse XETRA. Die Notierung in Österreich ermöglicht nun allen deutschsprachigen Ländern einen einfachen Zugang zu dieser Anlageklasse. Außerhalb der DACH-Region bietet weltweit keine andere Jurisdiktion einen so umfassenden Zugang zu Bitcoin."

"Mit den Listings erweitert die Wiener Börse ihre Auswahl an Anlageklassen. Anleger können dadurch auch im Kryptohandel von den Börsenvorteilen profitieren: Überwachter und transparenter Handel mit Echtzeitinformation und die sichere Abwicklung über ihr Wertpapierdepot ,“ sagt Thomas Rainer, Abteilungsleiter Business Development bei der Wiener Börse AG.

Die 21Shares AG ist eines der innovativsten Start-Up-Unternehmen in Europa, das die Mission hat die allgemeine Akzeptanz von digitalen Assets voranzutreiben. Der Wachstum des Marktes für Krypto-Währungen spiegelt sich im Wachstum des verwalteten Vermögens von 21Shares wider, das in weniger als zwei Jahren ein Vermögen von über 100 Millionen USD erreicht hat.

Über 21Shares

21Shares macht die Investition in Krypto Assets so einfach wie den Kauf von Aktien über Ihren herkömmlichen Broker oder Ihre Bank. Anleger können dank der ETP Produktpalette von 21Shares einfach, mit absolutem Vertrauen und Sicherheit und kostengünstig in Krypto-Währungen mit einer herkömmlichen ETP-Struktur (oder Tracker) investieren: dem 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC/21XB), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH), 21Shares XRP (AXRP), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB), 21Aktien Tezos ETP (AXTZ), 21Shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON) und 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC/21XS). Die gesamte Suite ist in einem regulierten Rahmen am offiziellen Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss und an der Börse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP und EUR notiert. 21Shares wurde 2018 gegründet und wird von einem Team talentierter Unternehmer und erfahrener Experten aus der Technologie- und Finanzwelt geleitet. Das Unternehmen mit Sitz in Zug und Büros in Zürich und New York hat mehrere Weltneuheiten lanciert, darunter den ersten börsennotierten Krypto-Index (HODL) im November 2018. 21Shares hat heute 11 Crypto-ETPs gelistet und hat in diesen insgesamt über 100 Millionen Dollar an AuM.

