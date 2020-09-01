New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Phosphate Fertilizer Market is forecast to reach USD 76.23 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from emerging markets will help the phosphate fertilizer market to maintain a stable growth rate over the forecast period. The adoption of modern farming techniques will provide strength to the phosphate fertilizer market and will also help in its growth over the forecasted period.

Due to the pandemic, there are high chances of disruption in the supply chain, ingredients and raw material supplies. The financial crisis can let people shrink down their expenses, which can lead to a decrease in the demand in the food industry, adversely affecting the Phosphate fertilizer market. Though food demand is inelastic, but there can be a change in the dietary patterns of the consumers. While the above reasons can lead to a negative impact but the inelasticity of demand of food will significantly result in the growth of the market. Due to the COVID-19, the manufacturers of the fertilizers are adopting safety regulations and strategies, which may result in the industry's growth over the forecast period.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, WHO encourages people to take more aggressive steps to prevent the widespread of the virus and to abide by the rules and regulations created by the respective governments of each country. The farmers have been widely affected by the disruptions in the supply chain and influence ingredients and raw materials. To prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, Lockdowns have been announced worldwide, which is hampering the transport of raw materials, thus obstructing the production. The COVID-19 pandemic also created a raw material price volatility for the manufacturers of the Phosphate fertilizers. The complete lockdown all over the world is causing a disturbance in the trade operations of the products. The fertilizer value chain is directly affected by the lockdowns. The Manufacturers of the fertilizers are depending on the raw materials which were kept for emergency purpose. The raw materials will be soon over pertaining to the current situation and the probable continuation of the lockdown.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The growing global population and the increasing diversification of food production demand are driving the growth of the market. As the phosphate fertilizers help the plants regulate protein synthesis, it leads to the development of the roots and leaves. The usage of the fertilizer also helps to improve the soil fertility and crop yield leading to a rise in agricultural productivity and reduction in hunger all around the world.

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer generated a revenue of about USD 32.09 billion in 2019. It is expected to witness the growth over the forecast period as it is a significant cropping fertilizer containing essential rich resources such as phosphorus and nitrogen.

The Asia Pacific has the highest adoption rate in the market over the forecast period, mainly due to the growing population in the countries such as China and India and the increasing scarcity of the arable land in the regions. With the growing population, the demand of food production is also increasing. Farmers are adopting modern farming to increase the crop yield for meeting the growing demand of food.

Some wiser strategies are being adopted by the Phosphate fertilizer market players in order to stay competitive in the growing demand of the Phosphate fertilizers. Collaborations have been observed between prominent brands in order to increase their product portfolio and enter new markets. In order to hold the position of the products in the competitive market, companies are adopting effective marketing and branding strategies.

Key participants include Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc., Yara International ASA, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Agrium Inc., The Mosaic Co., EuroChem Group AG, Coromandel International Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Phosagro and Office Cherifien Des Phosphates (OCP), among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Phosphate Fertilizer Marketon the basis of Product type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Superphosphate

Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds

Cereals & Grains

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

