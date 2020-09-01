Santa Clara, Calif., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class multicloud to edge NoSQL database, has announced that Couchbase Cloud, its fully managed Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS), has delivered a 100x performance improvement and a cost reduction of 50% for Facet Digital when compared to its previous DBaaS solution, CosmosDB. Based in Kirkland, Washington, Facet Digital is a full-service product strategy, design, and development agency specializing in delivering database applications and solutions that run at the edge.

Facet Digital’s systems provide fast performance that helps customers quickly scale-out applications. Before Couchbase Cloud, its environment had become increasingly difficult to manage and deliver the agility required to meet customer expectations. Couchbase Cloud’s built-in Elasticsearch connectors was a key deciding factor, helping reduce a client’s migration time from one hour to three minutes in one example. The significant saving of DevOps time delivers an immediate cost-benefit that can be passed on to Facet Digital’s customers.

With the organization rolling out solutions globally, Facet Digital also needed to ensure the environment could meet the security and legislative requirements of any territory. “Couchbase Cloud provides a managed service inside your own AWS iteration that addresses the need to have complete control over sensitive data in highly regulated industries such as financial services,” said Scott W. Bradley, Principal Engineer at Facet Digital. “There is no equal to Couchbase Cloud. It has the best pricing and performance we have seen from a DBaaS offering.”

Couchbase Cloud has also enabled Facet Digital to drastically improve the productivity surrounding setting up and optimizing a new cluster. “With Couchbase Cloud, we have consolidated our infrastructure from three different products into one simplified platform,” said Jeremy Groh, Principal Engineer at Facet Digital. “It used to take me 3½ days to get our legacy hosted solution set up, but now I can spin up a new cluster in 20 minutes or less.” The reduced set up time represents 4,000% in time savings. And because Couchbase Cloud is optimized out of the box, Facet Digital has improved productivity by 8,000%, ultimately passing savings to customers so they can allocate more resources toward their own innovative programming initiatives.

Read the Facet Digital case study here.

