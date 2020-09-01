New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798929/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Busbars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Circuit Breakers and Fuses segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Intelligent Motor Control Center market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Overload Relays Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR



In the global Overload Relays segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$653.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$845.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$942 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 228-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Technical Control Systems, Ltd.







MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Intelligent Motor Control Center Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Table 1: Intelligent Motor Control Center Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Busbars (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Busbars (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Circuit Breakers and Fuses (Component) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Circuit Breakers and Fuses (Component) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Overload Relays (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Overload Relays (Component) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Variable Speed Drives (Component) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 10: Variable Speed Drives (Component) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Soft Starters (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Soft Starters (Component) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Components (Component) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Components (Component) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Mining and Metals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Mining and Metals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Utilities (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 20: Utilities (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Chemicals and Petrochemicals (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Chemicals and Petrochemicals (End-Use) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Cement & Manufacturing (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 24: Cement & Manufacturing (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Food and Beverage (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: Food and Beverage (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 29: United States Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 30: United States Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Intelligent Motor Control Center Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 33: Canadian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 34: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and

2027



Table 35: Canadian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 36: Canadian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Intelligent Motor Control Center:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Japanese Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intelligent Motor Control Center in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 40: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 41: Chinese Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 42: Chinese Intelligent Motor Control Center Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Intelligent Motor Control Center

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Chinese Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Intelligent Motor Control Center Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 45: European Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 46: European Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: European Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 48: European Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Intelligent Motor Control Center Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: European Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 51: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 52: French Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: Intelligent Motor Control Center Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 54: French Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: German Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 58: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 59: Italian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 60: Italian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 61: Italian Demand for Intelligent Motor Control Center

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Italian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 63: United Kingdom Market for Intelligent Motor Control

Center: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 64: United Kingdom Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intelligent Motor Control Center in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 66: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 67: Spanish Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 68: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and

2027



Table 69: Spanish Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 70: Spanish Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 71: Russian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 72: Russian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Russian Intelligent Motor Control Center Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 75: Rest of Europe Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020-2027



Table 76: Rest of Europe Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Intelligent Motor Control Center

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 78: Rest of Europe Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 80: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 82: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: Intelligent Motor Control Center Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2020 and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 85: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Australian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 88: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 89: Indian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 90: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and

2027



Table 91: Indian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 92: Indian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 93: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 94: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 95: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 96: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Intelligent Motor

Control Center: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 99: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Intelligent Motor Control Center in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 100: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 101: Latin American Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 102: Latin American Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020

and 2027



Table 103: Latin American Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Latin American Intelligent Motor Control Center

Marketby Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



Table 105: Latin American Demand for Intelligent Motor Control

Center in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 106: Latin American Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 107: Argentinean Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 108: Argentinean Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Argentinean Intelligent Motor Control Center

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 110: Argentinean Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 111: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Brazil by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 112: Brazilian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 113: Intelligent Motor Control Center Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 114: Brazilian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and

2027



MEXICO

Table 115: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Mexican Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 117: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 118: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 119: Rest of Latin America Intelligent Motor Control

Center Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 120: Rest of Latin America Intelligent Motor Control

Center Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Rest of Latin America Intelligent Motor Control

Center Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 122: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 123: The Middle East Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 124: The Middle East Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 125: The Middle East Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 126: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Component

for 2020 and 2027



Table 127: The Middle East Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 128: The Middle East Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 129: Iranian Market for Intelligent Motor Control Center:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 130: Iranian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 131: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intelligent Motor Control Center in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 132: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share Shift

in Iran by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 133: Israeli Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 134: Israeli Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 135: Israeli Intelligent Motor Control Center Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 136: Israeli Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 137: Saudi Arabian Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 138: Saudi Arabian Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



Table 139: Saudi Arabian Demand for Intelligent Motor Control

Center in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Saudi Arabian Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 141: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 142: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 143: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 144: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 145: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Rest of Middle East Intelligent Motor Control Center

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 147: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 148: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 149: African Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 150: African Intelligent Motor Control Center Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: African Intelligent Motor Control Center Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

