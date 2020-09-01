Pune, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart helmet market size is projected to reach USD 1,134.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. Heightened need for mass screening of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a growth spurt in this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Smart Helmet Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Full-face, Open-face, Half-head), By Technology (Integrated Communication System, Integrated Video Camera, Contactless Temperature Measurement, Bluetooth Connectivity, Signal Indicator and Brake Function, and Others), By End-user (Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare, and Construction), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Smart helmets are essentially functioning as portable thermal scanners that allow officials to screen multiple citizens in a few minutes. In July 2020, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation deployed hundreds of these helmets to augment screening and speed up the identification of potential cases in the city, especially in the slum areas. In Italy too, Rome’s Aeroporti di Roma-Fiumicino has been extensively utilizing these wearable thermal devices that are embedded with Augmented Reality (AR) capabilities and thermal scanning to screen visitors to the country and prevent sick people from boarding planes. Thus, the coronavirus pandemic has provided an opportunity for the market to expand its scope and for players to broaden their sales horizons.

The COVID-19 outbreak has spawned widespread economic distress and uncertainty, with many industries, markets, and businesses undergoing tremendous stress. However, together, the global community can tide over these challenging times and at Fortune Business Insights™, we aim to provide precise market intelligence through extensive and intensive research into the impact of this pandemic on various businesses.

Through continuous efforts, we are striving to help your business sustain and grow during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





As per the report findings, the value of the market in 2019 stood at USD 401.4 million. The report also addresses the following questions:

Which factors are positively influencing the size, share, and overall growth of the market?

What are the hindrances restricting the market growth?

What are the key market segments and how have they been evaluated individually?

What are the regional growth dynamics of the market?

Who are the prominent players in the market and what are their top strategies?





Market Driver

Rising Number of Road Traffic Tragedies to Propel the Market

Rapid urbanization and poor traffic management are two of the most pronounced factors contributing to the growing number of road fatalities worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), road traffic accidents kill around 1.35 million people and cause temporary or permanent injuries in 20-50 million people every year. Moreover, majority of the road deaths reported globally are among motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians, the WHO highlights in its report. Smart helmets offer higher safety quotient for two-wheeler riders as these devices are incorporated with advanced tools that make cyclists and motorcyclists more conspicuous on the road as well as enhance their awareness levels of the surrounding traffic. For instance, Livall’s Bling BH60 helmets have LED strips preinstalled in them, which can be controlled from the handlebars of cycles, making riders more visible on the road.





Regional Insights

Greater Head Safety Awareness in North America to Fuel the Regional Market

In 2019, the market size of North America stood at USD 140.6 million owing to more widespread awareness in the region about the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheeled vehicles. The region is expected to continue its dominance of the smart helmet market share during the forecast period as manufacturers in the region are constantly developing and launching advanced head safety devices, which are being eagerly adopted by outdoor enthusiasts and motorcyclists.

The market in Asia Pacific is set to experience prolific growth as exponential growth in urban areas and rising affordability of two-wheelers, especially in India and China, is surging the sales of these helmets in the region. In Europe, the regional smart helmet market growth is anticipated to surge in the coming years as the demand for smart wearable devices steadily climbs.

Competitive Landscape

Introduction of Connected Head Protection Gear to Spur Competition

Key players in this market are increasingly focusing on introducing smart helmets integrated with connected technologies such as Bluetooth. The companies are driven by the motivation to provide a comprehensive and fulfilling on-road experience to riders.

Industry Developments:

June 2020: Sena Technologies launched the “Outrush”, its maiden modular smart helmet, adding to the company’s already popular line of these helmets. The next-gen helmet will be embedded with a Bluetooth system, smartphone connectivity, adjustable sun visor, and can be used straight out of the box.

List of Key Players Covered in the Smart Helmet Market Report:

360fly, Inc. (Canonsburg, United States)

LUMOS HELMET (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

JARVISH INC. (Taipei, Taiwan)

LIVALL (Shenzhen, China)

DAQRI (California, United States)

Nexsys. Co., Ltd. (Gyeonggi-do, Korea)

TORC HELMETS (California, United States)

BELL SPORTS INC. (Illinois , United States)

Forcite Helmet Systems (Sydney, Australia)

Sena Technologies, Inc. (California, United States)





