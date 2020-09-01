New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Water Purifier Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951533/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on residential water purifier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product innovations with a focus on technological advancements and increasing instances of waterborne diseases and deteriorating water supply quality. In addition, product innovations with a focus on technological advancements is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The residential water purifier market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes.



The residential water purifier market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Multiple technology-based water purifier

• RO water purifier

• Gravity-based water purifier

• UV water purifier



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing penetration of low-cost residential water purifiers driving the residential water purifier market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our residential water purifier market covers the following areas:

• Residential water purifier market sizing

• Residential water purifier market forecast

• Residential water purifier market industry analysis"







