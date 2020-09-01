New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Integrated Passive Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798923/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Silicon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $288.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR



The Integrated Passive Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$288.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$398.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Other Materials Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$126.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$186.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$244 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 505-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3D Glass Solutions, Inc.

3DiS Technologies

Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Johanson Technology, Inc.

Koa Speer Electronics, Inc.

M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (Macom)

ON Semiconductor Corporation

OnChip Devices, Inc.

Qorvo, Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

STATS ChipPAC Pte., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

TDK Corporation

Viking Technologes

Wavenics, Inc.

Xpeedic Technology, Inc.







Read the full report:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Integrated Passive Devices Market to Register Moderate Growth

Silicon Material to Account for Largest Share

Volume Breakdown of IPD Wafers by Substrate: 2018

By Application Type ESD/EMI Segment to Dominate the Market

Percentage Breakdown of IPD Revenue by Technology Type: 2018E

Market Revenue (in Million USD) of Integrated Passive Devices

Market in North American Region: 2014-2025

Integrated Passive Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Adoption of Integrated Passive Devices in Consumer

Durables to Fuel Market Demand

Increased Demand for Miniaturization to Fuel Market Growth

Rapid Increase in Automotive Infotainment to Drive Market Growth

New Product Introductions to Spur Market Demand

A Prelude into Supply Chain Dynamics

Supply Chain of Integrated Passive Devices



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

