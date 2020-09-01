MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn, a leader in Agile Portfolio Management, will host a virtual KeyedUp user conference, “Unlock the Power of Your Portfolio,” on Sept. 16. This free all-day online conference will allow KeyedIn users and prospective customers to explore PMO best practices and hear from industry luminaries about market-leading trends in areas like Agile Portfolio Management.



The 2020 KeyedUp conference will offer three different tracks that attendees can select from to ensure they maximize the return on their time: technical, business and explorer. Each track is packed with business and technical planning lessons, as well as new strategies, tips, tricks and opportunities to network with industry peers and KeyedIn experts.

With two tracks for current KeyedIn customers, “Unlock the Power of Your Portfolio” offers a series of 40-minute sessions devoted to helping create a masterful portfolio strategy that delivers the high value sought by every team. The technical track will cover best practices for portfolio prioritization, leveraging workflows, and using productive capacity and demand status to wisely allocate resources. The business track will cover helpful tips for transitioning to Agile Portfolio Management, choosing the right KPIs, and top-down planning and analysis.

KeyedIn invites non-customers to join the “explorers” track, designed for PMOs and portfolio managers who want to learn more about KeyedIn’s PPM solutions. Attendees can join five different 40-minute sessions that will address topics such as “how to build a business case for PPM,” “getting rid of spreadsheets” and more.

“There’s no better time to leverage digital resources to make your business as agile and flexible as possible, and this KeyedIn virtual conference will offer many great resources and learning opportunities,” said Shawn Dickerson, Chief Marketing Officer for KeyedIn. “Not only is this a chance to learn about the latest in PMO best practices, but it is an ideal time for KeyedIn users and other portfolio managers to network with industry peers.”

To register for the conference, visit: https://go.keyedin.com/keyedup

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps organizations simplify business processes, improve performance and drive results through its innovative SaaS-based business solutions. The company’s flagship product, KeyedIn Projects, is a cloud-based project and portfolio management (PPM) solution that enables project management offices (PMOs) and embedded services teams (ESOs) to increase productivity, cut reporting costs and save operating expenses. Headquartered in Minneapolis, KeyedIn has hundreds of customers worldwide, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, LexisNexis and OfficeDepot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com , or contact 866-662-6820.

