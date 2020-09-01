New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lifting Columns Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961923/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on lifting columns market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for medical facilities using lifting columns, increasing preference of automation in multiple sectors, and availability of customized lifting solutions. In addition, increasing demand for medical facilities using lifting columns is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The lifting columns market analysis includes product segment, application segment and geographic landscapes



The lifting columns market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Multi-stage lifting columns

• Two-stage lifting columns



By Application

• Industrial sector

• Healthcare sector

• Ergonomics



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of advanced technology as one of the prime reasons driving the lifting columns market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of electric lifting columns and use of synchronized mobile lifting columns will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our lifting columns market covers the following areas:

• Lifting columns market sizing

• Lifting columns market forecast

• Lifting columns market industry analysis





