NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding NexPoint Advisors’ acquisition of Jernigan Capital, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Jernigan will receive $17.30 in cash for each share owned.

Broadway Financial Corporation ( NASDAQ: BYFC)

Broadway Financial has agreed to merge with CFBanc Corp. Under the proposed transaction, Broadway will issue 13.626 shares of common stock to the owners of CFBanc.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST)

Rosetta Stone has agreed to be acquired by Cambium Learning Group. Under the proposed transaction, current holders of Rosetta Stone common stock will receive $30.00 in cash for each share owned.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH)

BMC has signed an agreement to merge with Builders FirstSource. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of BMC will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource for every share owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star New York City-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/ .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.