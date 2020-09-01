ATLANTA, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage , the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced that Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate, the most widely used construction management software in the industry, was named as the “best features” construction management software by The Motley Fool’s reviewing arm The Blueprint. The Blueprint focuses on reviewing and rating the best IT solutions for small- and mid-sized businesses.



DP Taylor, business software analyst at The Blueprint, applauds Sage 300 Construction’s wide scope of features and ability to manage every aspect of a construction project. DP explains, “When you have to deal with all aspects of the business, from doing a better job of marketing your construction company and bidding, or simply getting your financial house in order, it's a relief to have one software platform that can handle all of that instead of juggling a bunch of different solutions.”



The Blueprint’s expert reviewers looked at features, ease of use, pricing, and support to identify the solutions that excel in delivering an exceptional experience to their users. Sage 300 excelled by providing superior features across its whole platform.

“We are honored to be recognized as the “best features” construction management software by The Blueprint,” said Dustin Anderson, vice president of Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate. “While we take pride in having a comprehensive solution that addresses an array of construction business needs, we know that many construction businesses are using multiple solutions so we make it as easy as possible for our solutions to integrate with other industry-leading solutions. This gives construction firms the freedom of choice to use the solutions that make the most sense for their business.”

The award for “Best Features” is given to the software solution in each category that provides the most innovative and easy-to-use features for small business owners. When discussing the award The Blueprint’s Managing Editor, Craig Borowski, explains that “so many products in the software space do the same thing, we wanted to acknowledge solutions that are really pushing the envelope when it comes to identifying the needs of users and developing solutions to fit those needs. Sage 300 Construction earned this award for delivering in all of these capacities by offering features for project management on the ground, financial management, HR functions and so much more.”

Read the full review of Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate here .

