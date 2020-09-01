EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enoch Cree Nation and EPCOR have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that formalizes their commitment to working together in the spirit of reconciliation and collaboration.



The MOU sets a strong foundation for both parties, creating a path forward on all projects, initiatives and joint-endeavors that cause ground disturbance at the E.L. Smith and Rossdale Water Treatment Plants in Edmonton. As well, it provides a platform for meaningful, effective and transparent communication on issues of mutual interest.

“Enoch Cree Nation is pleased to sign a MOU with EPCOR and we believe it is a step in the right direction to working together,” says Chief Morin of Enoch Cree Nation. “EPCOR’s work with water, energy, gas and land, naturally makes this an effective partnership for Enoch. A partnership that honours our stewardship of Treaty lands and resources.”

“EPCOR is pleased to be walking forward together with Enoch Cree Nation and advancing our formal relationship in the spirit of reconciliation,” says Stuart Lee, EPCOR President & CEO. “This agreement signifies mutual trust and respect for one another as well as a shared commitment to rediscovering history and re-connecting Enoch Cree Nation and its people with their historic lands.”

Working group discussions between Enoch Cree Nation’s consultation team and EPCOR have been taking place over the past 12 months, leading representatives from both parties to jointly recommend the formalization of the relationship with an MOU.

A signing ceremony took place on the former reserve lands of Enoch Cree Nation, at the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant on September 1, 2020 with social distancing and public health measures in place. The celebration included a pipe ceremony, speeches, a gift presentation, and a drum song by local Enoch singers. Enoch Cree Nation Council members, knowledge holders, EPCOR senior leadership and working group members were in attendance.

Moving forward, Enoch Cree Nation and EPCOR will continue working together to reconnect the Maskêkosihk peoples to their lands, through activities such as harvesting of plants for traditional medicinal purposes, and formalizing procedures and processes related to archaeological work. Both parties will also work together to ensure the E.L. Smith and Rossdale Water Treatment Plants continue to be centers for the production of clean, safe water for future generations to benefit from and enjoy.

Enoch Cree Nation and EPCOR’s E.L. Smith and Rossdale Water Treatment Plants are on Treaty 6 territory.

Editor’s Note: A copy of the MOU is available here .

Photos and video from the signing ceremony are available. If you are interested, please contact media@epcor.com .

For more information, please contact:

Kelly Struski

Specialist, External Communications

780-721-9001

media@epcor.com

Tanya Cardinal

Enoch Cree Nation

Communications Coordinator

825-993-5528

tanya.cardinal@enochnation.ca

About Enoch Cree Nation

A proud First Nation located in Treaty No.6 territory. By passing down the values of our ancestors and embracing new ideas, we enhance the well-being of our people.

We, the Enoch Cree Nation, proud member of Treaty 6, actively seek to preserve and promote our culture, language, history, and spirituality while advancing our economic, education, health, and social well-being of our people.

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer. EPCOR’s website is epcor.com.

EPCOR Indigenous Monitoring Program

EPCOR’s Indigenous Monitoring Program provides Indigenous Nations and communities with access to sites where excavations related to projects of interest are taking place. This enables their participation in the oversight of archaeological work and the inclusion of Indigenous perspectives in the work.



