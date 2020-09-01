Winston-Salem, NC, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of John Helmle as EVP & President, FinTech. He will be tasked with ensuring superior execution of Inmar’s financial workflow and payment processing on behalf of clients in the B2B, B2C and G2C segments while delivering the greatest possible ROI from clients’ investments with Inmar. Helmle will work closely with senior leadership to expand and improve upon Inmar’s trusted settlement and payment platforms, which have enabled billions of dollars in commerce to be exchanged over the last 40 years in a seamless, efficient and compliant manner to both businesses and consumers.

Inmar’s FinTech division is responsible for delivering best-in-class settlement and payment solutions to Inmar’s wide range of customers including CPGs, Retailers, Pharmacies, Drug Manufacturers and Government. With the acceleration of digital transformation, clients can leverage Inmar’s secure payment technology to enable flexible payment acquisition across e-commerce, mobile and in-store to lower interchange, drive customer loyalty and reduce back-office cost.

“Having worked together with the team at Inmar Intelligence for a number of years, I have seen first-hand the immense growth and ceaseless endeavor for innovation,” said John Helmle. “I have been honored to work in a number of roles during my tenure at Inmar, and I look forward to contributing to the FinTech division in my new role as EVP & President, FinTech.”

John’s professional experience includes his tenure at Inmar Intelligence as senior vice president of transformation and multiple roles in finance and accounting, including mergers and acquisitions. His expertise includes extensive development and management of large-scale B2B settlement and payment platforms and rapid business transformation. A proven leader and team builder, John has a long history of driving innovation and continuous improvement, and will continue to do so in his new role.

“We are very pleased to have John leading the FinTech division at Inmar Intelligence,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “Having been a part of the Inmar family for several years, John has demonstrated outstanding expertise in driving digital transformation in finance and we look forward to his success in further growing the FinTech division to deliver exceptional financial workflow and payment solutions for our clients and consumers."

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence helps companies stay relevant and propel growth while providing their consumers with personalized and precision-driven tools to save money, improve health and safety, and more conveniently go about their lives. Inmar Intelligence’s holistic portfolio of media products enables advertisers to access a variety of intelligent tools, including its influencer media platform, conversational commerce (chat-based media), audience extension and on-site digital media for retail. As a trusted intermediary for 40 years, Inmar Intelligence has served retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, government and employers and helped them redefine innovation.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please follow Inmar Intelligence on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917. Inmar Intelligence has unmatched access to billions of consumer and business transactions in real-time.

