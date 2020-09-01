New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insulated Concrete Form Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798914/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Expanded Polystyrene Foam, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$755.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyurethane Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $310 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Insulated Concrete Form market in the U.S. is estimated at US$310 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$325.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Other Materials Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$119.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$153 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$212 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amvic, Inc.

BASF SE

Beco Products Ltd.

Conform Global (SmartBlock)

Durisol UK

Fox Blocks

KORE Wireless Group, Inc.

Liteform

Logix Insulated Concrete Forms Ltd.

Nudura Corporation

Polycrete International

Quad-Lock Building Systems.

Rastra

Sunbloc







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798914/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Insulated Concrete Form Market to Grow Steadily

The Residential Sector to Register Highest Growth

North American Region to Dominate the Market

Polystyrene Foam Segment to Account for Largest Share

Global Competitor Market Shares

Insulated Concrete Form Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Energy-efficient Green Buildings

Top Drivers of Green Building Activity

Momentum in Construction Activity to Bode Well for Market Growth

Annual Rate of Construction Spending in Billion USD by Sector:

2015-2020

Opportunities

Rapid Urbanization

Worldwide Rural and Urban Population in Billions: 1500-2050

Innovations in Insulated Concrete to Spur Market Demand

Higher Initial Investments May Restrain Market Growth

Lack of Awareness and Economic Downturn in Specific Regions

Challenge Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Insulated Concrete Form Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Insulated Concrete Form Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Expanded Polystyrene Foam (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Expanded Polystyrene Foam (Material) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Expanded Polystyrene Foam (Material) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Polyurethane Foam (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polyurethane Foam (Material) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polyurethane Foam (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Materials (Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Materials (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Residential (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Residential (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Non-Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Non-Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Non-Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Insulated Concrete Form Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: Insulated Concrete Form Market in the United States

in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 20: Insulated Concrete Form Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Insulated Concrete Form Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Insulated Concrete Form Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 24: Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Insulated Concrete Form Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 26: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Canada: Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Insulated Concrete Form Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Canadian Insulated Concrete Form Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Insulated Concrete Form Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 32: Insulated Concrete Form Demand Patterns in Japan in

US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Insulated Concrete Form Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Insulated

Concrete Form in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Japanese Insulated Concrete Form Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Insulated

Concrete Form Market in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 38: Insulated Concrete Form Historic Demand Scenario in

China in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Chinese Demand for Insulated Concrete Form in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Insulated Concrete Form Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Insulated Concrete Form Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Insulated Concrete Form Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Insulated Concrete Form Demand Potential in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 47: European Insulated Concrete Form Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 48: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Europe : Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: European Insulated Concrete Form Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Insulated Concrete Form Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Material:

2020-2027



Table 53: French Insulated Concrete Form Market: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: French Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Insulated Concrete Form Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Insulated Concrete Form Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: German Insulated Concrete Form Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 59: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Germany: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: German Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Insulated Concrete Form Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Insulated

Concrete Form Market in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 65: Insulated Concrete Form Historic Demand Scenario in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Italian Demand for Insulated Concrete Form in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Insulated Concrete Form Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Insulated Concrete Form Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material:

2020-2027



Table 71: Insulated Concrete Form Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Insulated Concrete Form in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Insulated Concrete Form Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Insulated Concrete Form Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 77: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Spain: Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 78: Spanish Insulated Concrete Form Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Spanish Insulated Concrete Form Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 81: Spanish Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Russia in US$

Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 83: Insulated Concrete Form Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Insulated Concrete Form Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Insulated Concrete Form Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 87: Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Insulated Concrete Form Demand Potential in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Insulated Concrete Form Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 90: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Insulated Concrete Form Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Insulated Concrete Form Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Insulated Concrete Form Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Material:

2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Insulated Concrete Form Market: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Insulated Concrete Form Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Insulated Concrete Form Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Australian Insulated Concrete Form Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 104: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Australia:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Insulated Concrete Form Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Insulated Concrete Form Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 110: Insulated Concrete Form Market in India: Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 111: Indian Insulated Concrete Form Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Indian Insulated Concrete Form Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Insulated Concrete Form Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 114: Indian Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Insulated Concrete Form Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Insulated Concrete Form Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 117: Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Insulated Concrete Form Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Insulated Concrete Form Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insulated Concrete Form Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material:

2020-2027



Table 122: Insulated Concrete Form Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insulated Concrete Form Market

Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Insulated Concrete Form in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insulated Concrete Form Market

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Insulated Concrete Form Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 128: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Insulated Concrete Form Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Insulated Concrete Form Market in US$ Thousand by Material:

2020-2027



Table 131: Insulated Concrete Form Historic Demand Scenario in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Latin American Demand for Insulated Concrete Form in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Insulated Concrete Form Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Insulated Concrete Form Demand Potential in

Argentina in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 137: Argentinean Insulated Concrete Form Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 138: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Argentina:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Insulated Concrete Form Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 140: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Insulated Concrete Form Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Material:

2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Insulated Concrete Form Market: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Shift

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Insulated Concrete Form Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Insulated Concrete Form Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Mexican Insulated Concrete Form Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 149: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Mexico: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Insulated Concrete Form Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Rest of Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 155: Insulated Concrete Form Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Insulated Concrete Form Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Insulated Concrete Form Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Insulated Concrete Form Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 159: Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Insulated Concrete Form Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 161: Insulated Concrete Form Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Insulated Concrete Form Market in

US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 164: Insulated Concrete Form Market in the Middle East:

Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period

2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Insulated Concrete Form Market

Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Insulated Concrete Form Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 167: Insulated Concrete Form Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Insulated Concrete Form Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 170: Insulated Concrete Form Demand Patterns in Iran in

US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Insulated Concrete Form Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Insulated

Concrete Form in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Iranian Insulated Concrete Form Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Insulated Concrete Form Demand Potential in Israel

in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 176: Israeli Insulated Concrete Form Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 177: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Israel: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: Israeli Insulated Concrete Form Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 179: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Insulated Concrete Form Market in US$ Thousand by Material:

2020-2027



Table 182: Insulated Concrete Form Historic Demand Scenario in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Insulated Concrete Form in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Insulated Concrete Form Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Insulated Concrete Form Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Insulated Concrete Form

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 189: Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Insulated Concrete Form Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Insulated Concrete Form

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Rest of Middle East Insulated Concrete Form Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material:

2020-2027



Table 194: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Rest of Middle

East: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Insulated Concrete Form Market

Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Insulated Concrete Form Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: Insulated Concrete Form Market in Africa in US$

Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 200: Insulated Concrete Form Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 201: African Insulated Concrete Form Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Insulated Concrete Form Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Insulated Concrete Form Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 204: Insulated Concrete Form Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798914/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001