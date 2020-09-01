New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Instrument Cluster Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798910/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Speedometer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.7% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Odometer segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Instrument Cluster market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.
Tachometer Segment to Record 1.4% CAGR
In the global Tachometer segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Instrument Cluster Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Instrument Cluster Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Instrument Cluster Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Instrument Cluster Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Speedometer (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Speedometer (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Speedometer (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Odometer (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Odometer (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Odometer (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Tachometer (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Tachometer (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Tachometer (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Commercial (Vehicle Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Commercial (Vehicle Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Commercial (Vehicle Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Two-wheeler (Vehicle Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Two-wheeler (Vehicle Type) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Two-wheeler (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Agriculture (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Agriculture (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Agriculture (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Off-highway (Vehicle Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Off-highway (Vehicle Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Off-highway (Vehicle Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Instrument Cluster Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Instrument Cluster Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Instrument Cluster Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Instrument Cluster Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Instrument Cluster Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Instrument Cluster Market in the United States by
Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Instrument Cluster Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Instrument Cluster Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Instrument Cluster Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Instrument Cluster Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Canadian Instrument Cluster Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Instrument Cluster Historic Market Review by
Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Instrument Cluster Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Instrument Cluster in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Instrument Cluster Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Instrument Cluster Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Market for Instrument Cluster: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Instrument Cluster Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Instrument Cluster Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Instrument Cluster in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Instrument Cluster Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Instrument Cluster Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Chinese Instrument Cluster Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Instrument Cluster Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Instrument Cluster Market by Vehicle Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Instrument Cluster Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Instrument Cluster Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Instrument Cluster Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Instrument Cluster Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Instrument Cluster Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Instrument Cluster Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Instrument Cluster Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Instrument Cluster Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Instrument Cluster Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Instrument Cluster Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Instrument Cluster Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Instrument Cluster Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Instrument Cluster Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Instrument Cluster Market in France by Vehicle Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: French Instrument Cluster Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Instrument Cluster Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Instrument Cluster Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Instrument Cluster Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Instrument Cluster Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Instrument Cluster Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Instrument Cluster Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Instrument Cluster Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Demand for Instrument Cluster in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Instrument Cluster Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Instrument Cluster Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Italian Instrument Cluster Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Instrument Cluster Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Instrument Cluster Market by Vehicle Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Instrument Cluster in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Instrument Cluster Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Instrument Cluster Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Instrument Cluster: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Instrument Cluster Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Instrument Cluster Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Instrument Cluster Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Instrument Cluster Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Instrument Cluster Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Spanish Instrument Cluster Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Instrument Cluster Historic Market Review by
Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Instrument Cluster Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Instrument Cluster Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Instrument Cluster Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Instrument Cluster Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Instrument Cluster Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Instrument Cluster Market in Russia by Vehicle Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Instrument Cluster Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Instrument Cluster Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Instrument Cluster Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Instrument Cluster Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Instrument Cluster Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Instrument Cluster Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Instrument Cluster Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Instrument Cluster Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Instrument Cluster Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Instrument Cluster Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Instrument Cluster Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Instrument Cluster Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Instrument Cluster Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 112: Instrument Cluster Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Instrument Cluster Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Instrument Cluster Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Instrument Cluster Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Instrument Cluster Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Instrument Cluster Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Instrument Cluster Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Instrument Cluster Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Instrument Cluster Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Instrument Cluster Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Instrument Cluster Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Instrument Cluster Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Indian Instrument Cluster Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Instrument Cluster Historic Market Review by
Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Instrument Cluster Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Instrument Cluster Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Instrument Cluster Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Instrument Cluster Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Instrument Cluster Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Instrument Cluster Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Instrument Cluster Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Instrument Cluster in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Instrument Cluster Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Instrument Cluster Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Instrument Cluster:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Instrument Cluster Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Instrument Cluster Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Instrument Cluster Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Instrument Cluster Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Instrument Cluster Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Instrument Cluster in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Instrument Cluster Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Instrument Cluster Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Latin American Instrument Cluster Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Instrument Cluster Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Instrument Cluster Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Instrument Cluster Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Instrument Cluster Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Instrument Cluster Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Instrument Cluster Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 152: Instrument Cluster Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Instrument Cluster Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Instrument Cluster Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Instrument Cluster Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Instrument Cluster Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Instrument Cluster Market in Brazil by Vehicle Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Instrument Cluster Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Instrument Cluster Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Instrument Cluster Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Instrument Cluster Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Instrument Cluster Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Instrument Cluster Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Instrument Cluster Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Instrument Cluster Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Instrument Cluster Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Instrument Cluster Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Instrument Cluster Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Instrument Cluster Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 170: Instrument Cluster Market in Rest of Latin America
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Instrument Cluster Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Instrument Cluster Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Instrument Cluster Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Instrument Cluster Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Instrument Cluster Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Instrument Cluster Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Instrument Cluster Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Instrument Cluster Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Instrument Cluster Historic Market
by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Instrument Cluster Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Instrument Cluster in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Instrument Cluster Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Instrument Cluster Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Market for Instrument Cluster: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Instrument Cluster Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Instrument Cluster Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Instrument Cluster Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Instrument Cluster Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Instrument Cluster Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Instrument Cluster Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 191: Instrument Cluster Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Instrument Cluster Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Instrument Cluster in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Instrument Cluster Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Instrument Cluster Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Instrument Cluster Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Instrument Cluster Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Instrument Cluster Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Instrument Cluster Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Instrument Cluster Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Instrument Cluster Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Instrument Cluster Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Instrument Cluster Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Instrument Cluster Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Instrument Cluster Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Instrument Cluster Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Instrument Cluster Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Instrument Cluster Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Instrument Cluster Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Instrument Cluster Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Instrument Cluster Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Instrument Cluster Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Instrument Cluster Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Instrument Cluster Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Instrument Cluster Market in Africa by Vehicle Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Instrument Cluster Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
