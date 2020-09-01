Press release

Lesquin, 01 September 2020 18:00hrs

Nacon revises its targets for fy 2020/21 upwards:

·Higher sales between 150 M€ and 160 M€

·COI rate (1) confirméd àt 18%

Increased sales of accessories and strong momentum in the back catalogue

Nacon anticipates stronger than expected growth in its Gaming Accessories segment thanks to robust sales of controllers and the success of its new range of RIG premium headsets acquired in March 2020.

In the Games segment, back catalogue sales have been very strong since the beginning of the year and are benefiting from structural changes in gamers' consumption patterns, which increasingly favour the digital channel in their purchasing process.

Postponement of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong to 2021/22

The release schedule for new games should be respected, with the exception of Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, a narrative RPG (2) based on the universe of the eponymous cult role-playing game, which is now postponed to the first half of fiscal year 2021/22. This postponement will allow the Big Bad Wolf studio (Cyanide) to fine-tune the development of this flagship title in the Nacon portfolio and increase its quality in order to maximize its potential and generate significant revenue for the next fiscal year.

Despite this postponement, Nacon is relying on the good trend of its activities to revise its 2020/21 sales target upwards to between 150 M€ and 160 M€ (vs. 129.4 M€ as at 31 March 2020).

Thanks to the growth in back catalogue digital sales, Nacon is able to confirm a COI (1) rate of 18% for 2020/21.

(1) Current Operating Income (COI) rate = Current Operating Income in percentage of sales = Current Operating Margin

(2) RPG = « Role-playing game »

Next publication:

Annual Results 2019/20: 26 October 2020

