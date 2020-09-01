Press release
Lesquin, 01 September 2020 18:00hrs
Bigben announces rise of FY 2020/21 targets:
Anticipated sales growth
After a first quarter 2020/21 (from April 1 to June 30, 2020) down 5.8%, impacted by the circumstantial effects of the Covid-19 health crisis, activity resumed an upward trend during the summer with the reopening of points of sale and the continued good performance of digital sales. In this context, Bigben expects to achieve sales of between 270 M€ and 290 M€ (vs. 263.5 M€ as at 31 March 2020).
Improvement in Current Operating Margin (1)
In terms of profitability, Current Operating Income (COI) 2020/21 is expected to grow thanks to the combined effect of controlled operating expenses and growth of Nacon sales (2). Bigben thus anticipates a COI (1) rate exceeding 10% for 2020/21 (vs. 9% as at 31 March 2020).
(1) Current Operating Income (COI) rate = Current Operating Income in percentage of sales = Current Operating Margin
(2) 01/09/2020 Nacon press release: revised 2020/21 targets with higher sales between 150-160 M€ and COI rate at 18%
Next publication:
Sales for 2nd quarter of FY 2020/2021: 26 October 2020
Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange
|
ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
|
SALES 2019-2020
263.5 M€
HEADCOUNT
Over 730 employees
INTERNATIONAL
21 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries
www.bigben-group.com
|
Bigben Interactive is a European player in video game development and publishing, in design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as in audio products. The Group, which is recognized for its capacities in terms of innovation and creativity, intends to become one of Europe’s leaders in each of its markets
Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B – Index : CAC Mid & Small – Eligible SRD long
ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP
PRESS CONTACTS
CapValue – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01
Attachment
Bigben Interactive
LESQUIN CEDEX, FRANCE
PR_BBI_Annual targets announcement 2020_21_Website_ENGFILE URL | Copy the link below