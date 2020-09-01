Phoenix, AZ, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is pleased to announce it has added Mariah Hile as its Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing.



Mrs. Hile brings a storied history in the medical and healthcare fields to No Borders with over 15 years as a healthcare professional and marketing executive for national healthcare organizations and hospitals. Based in Gilbert, Arizona, Mariah will be spearheading the national and international sales and marketing operations of NBDR subsidiary MediDent Supplies from the Company’s Mesa, Arizona offices.

Mariah has spent her career dedicated to serving the most vulnerable through community activism, addiction counseling and advocacy. As a renowned public speaker, respected executive and mother to two beautiful daughters, Mariah embodies the No Borders mission to “Make a lot of money, Help a lot of people and Have a lot of fun!”

With a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from Grand Canyon University in Arizona and an Associates Degree in Addiction Counseling from Colby Community College in Kansas, Mariah brings a wealth of institutional knowledge combined with a deeply rooted network of healthcare relationships around the country to MediDent Supplies.

"Mariah’s extensive experience in the national healthcare systems, enterprise marketing and impact focused advocacy immediately empowers our Company’s tactical operations while maintaining our core commitment to serve, both during this pandemic and into the future," commented Joseph Snyder, CEO of the Company. "In addition to her impressive professional history I am personally grateful to call Mariah a friend. She is a woman of kindness and honor whom I have had the incredible privilege to get to know and I am so humbled to have her wisdom, energy and passion on our journey."

Mrs. Hile said: "It is an honor to be called to serve during this global pandemic and I am so grateful to have found the amazing team at MediDent Supplies. Coming from inside the American healthcare system, I know first hand how badly needed these testing supplies, PPE and medical equipment truly are. From the moment I stepped into the MediDent Supplies warehouse in Mesa I knew that I had to be a part of the journey to bring these supplies to the front lines where they are needed most. The sheer scale and breadth of high quality medical products and PPE that MediDent Supplies has in stock today truly made me feel like I had found America’s best kept secret and I am thrilled to bring my energy and passion to the MediDent Supplies team."

Mariah’s scope of responsibility encompasses enterprise relationship management, sales team operations, marketing operations as well as advocacy, lobbying and corporate messaging. As Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing she reports directly to the Company’s CEO and Board of Directors with a clear 2020 mission to serve, impact and scale. Armed with MediDent Supplies’ world class technologies and systems stack and a well balanced mix of existing MediDent Supplies clientele consisting of thousands of individual retail and e-commerce orders as well as medium and large scale orders to states, healthcare providers and the US Federal Government, Mariah’s focus is to Make a lot of money, Help a lot of people & Have a lot of fun!

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer product brands while utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority and Intellectual Property ownership across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of businesses and technologies include:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. (www.NoBordersNaturals.com)

No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency (www.NoBordersLabs.com).

www.CBDLabChain.com a Patent Pending tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform.

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of Personal Protection Equipment and medical supplies to medical/dental professionals, first responders, civilians and government agencies across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies (www.MediDentSupplies.com).

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

contact@nbdr.co

Source: No Borders Inc. (NBDR)

OTC: NBDR

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on No Borders, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to No Borders, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. No Borders, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.