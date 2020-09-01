New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060859/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automatic data capture (ADC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing application of RFID and growing adoption of 2D barcodes. In addition, increasing application of RFID is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automatic data capture (ADC) market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscapes.



The automatic data capture (ADC) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• RFID

• Barcode scanners

• Barcode printers

• Wearable scanners



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising demand for effective inventory management systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic data capture (ADC) market growth during the next few years. Rising demand for effective inventory management systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automatic data capture (ADC) market covers the following areas:

• Automatic data capture (ADC) market sizing

• Automatic data capture (ADC) market forecast

• Automatic data capture (ADC) market industry analysis





