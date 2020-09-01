Pune, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global learning management system market is set to gain momentum from the increasing usage of multiple channels platforms by the millennials. Hence, several organizations are developing multichannel and tech-dependent training facilities. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By End User (Academic, Corporate), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the LMS market size was USD 8.76 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 38.10 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.
Rising Usage of LMS Owing to Shutdown of Schools amid COVID-19 will Favor Growth
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the complete shutdown of schools and colleges worldwide. Hence, it is rapidly transforming the education ecosystem. This has surged the demand for LMS software solutions and other online teaching tools amongst the faculties and students. This is creating multiple growth opportunities for a large number of online learning platforms, such as BYJU’S who are providing free access to students.
Highlights of This Report:
Drivers & Restraints-
Increasing Developments in Educational Sector Worldwide to Propel Growth
The conventional educational landscape is slowly changing because of the global technology revolution. Numerous countries, such as Australia, Singapore, China, the U.S., and the U.K. have already started investing huge sums for the development of the educational sector. Since 2014, the U.S. has been a leader in fundraising for this particular cause. Also, the increasing competition between several institutions to deliver technology-centered education to every student is further causing them to adopt learning management system solutions. However, the challenge associated with designing LMS as per the requirements of the masses may hamper the learning management system market growth in the coming years.
Segment-
Academic Segment to Lead Backed by High Demand for LMS
Based on the end user, the market is bifurcated into corporate and academic. Out of these, the academic segment is anticipated to generate more than half of the learning management system market share in the near future. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage of LMS solutions for higher studies. The BFSI sub-segment under the corporate segment held a share of 16.2% in 2019. It would exhibit a steady growth in the forthcoming years because of the high demand for a flexible environment for online training.
Regional Analysis-
North America to Dominate Fueled by Rising EdTech Activities in U.S.
In 2019, North America procured USD 3.97 billion in terms of revenue. It is expected to dominate the market stoked by the increasing number of EdTech activities taking place across the U.S. In Latin America, the government is taking several initiatives to develop its education sector. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to become an emerging region in the forecast period because of the increasing adoption of LMS by Australia and China.
Competitive Landscape-
Key Players Focus on Enhancing Product Portfolios to Intensify Competition
The market is set to exhibit a remarkable growth owing to the robust distribution network and strong product portfolios of reputed companies. It is also experiencing the entry of several domestic players because of the increasing financial support by venture capital firms. Below are two key industry developments:
