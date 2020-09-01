New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inspection Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798908/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fully Automated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$147.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Semi-Automated segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Inspection Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$98.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Manual Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Manual segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$83.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$109.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 483-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Brevetti C.E.A. Spa

Cognex Corporation

Korber AG

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sartorius AG

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Inspection Machines Market: Ensuring Quality Control in

Pharmaceutical and Medical Manufacturing Facilities

With Pharmaceutical Industry Confronted by Growing Product

Recalls, Focus Shifts to Quality Control through Inspections

Systems

Product Recalls Remain a Key Concern for US Pharmaceutical

Industry - Number and Units of Products in the US for the

Years 2016, 2017 and 2018

Product Recalls in the US - Average Number of Units Per

Pharmaceutical Product Recalled for the Period 2014-2018

Recalls of Pharmaceutical Products - A Review

Global Competitor Market Shares

Inspection Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Growth of Pharmaceutical Industry Drives Needs for

Inspections Systems

Global Sales of Prescription Drugs in $ Billion for the Period

2010-2022

Global Sales of Prescription and OTC Drugs in US$ Billion for

the Years 2010-2022

Global Spending on Pharmaceutical R&D Sector for the Period

2010-2025

As Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Activity Gains Momentum in

Developing Regions, Need for Inspection Systems Grows to

Ensure Quality Control

Need to Prevent Contamination Drives Demand for Vision Systems

in Pharmaceutical Products

Automated Visual Inspection System: Important for Maintaining

Product Quality in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Optical Inspection Aids in Ensuring Quality Assurance for

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industry Participants

Rising Significance of Quality Control through Machine Vision

Systems

X-Ray Inspection Systems: Critical Role in Preventing Pharma

Product Recalls, Tracing Products, and Complying with Safety

Standards

Automated Label Inspection Machines Market: Regulatory

Mandates, GMPs and Focus on Inspection Drives Growth

Product Overview

Inspection Machines for Quality Control - An Introduction

Vision Inspection Systems

Leak Detection Systems

X-ray Inspection Systems



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

