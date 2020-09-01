UNIT-T PRE-SELECTED AS PRIMARY PARTNER FOR THE DEPLOYMENT OF SMART METERS IN FLANDERS, BELGIUM.

Unit-T favourably positioned for the last stage of the tender process for the selection of the service providers that will ensure the deployments of smart meters in Flanders. The final contract is expected in the 4th quarter of 2020.

Unit-T, a 70% subsidiary of Solutions 30, and the Belgian electricity and gas distribution operator Fluvius are negotiating a contract to deploy smart meters in Flanders. At the end of the pre-selection process, Unit-T is favourably positioned to deliver a large part of the services once the final contract is awarded. Both companies expect to conclude this last phase of the tender process by mid-November at the latest.

Fluvius, the electricity and gas distribution operator in the Flemish Region of Belgium, will deploy about 4.3 million smart meters by 2024, replacing around 80% of its current analogue meters over the next four years. This project concerns both electricity and gas meters.

Unit-T's knowledge in providing services in residential environments, as well as Solutions 30’s experience with smart meter deployments in several European countries, seem to have been decisive arguments in the pre-selection of Unit-T.

After successful completion of the initial phase of negotiations, the award process moves into the final phase during which the offers are further refined and a detailed project plan presented. This plan includes the preparation of all operational procedures so that the first smart meter installations can start in March 2021. Figures relating to this agreement will be communicated when the contracts are signed.

A final award as primary partner would reinforce Solutions 30's strategy of duplicating its French model wherever it is present. It would also confirm the relevance of the "vested outsourcing" model implemented by Unit-T in the Benelux region.

"Two years after the creation of Unit-T, the good progress achieved so far in this award process proves that the business model of this joint venture is a real win-win model, not only for the two partners, but also for their employees, their customers and all their stakeholders", concludes Ton Bosters, CEO of Unit-T.

