Orphazyme A/S

Company announcement

No. 47/2020

Company Registration No. 32266355





Copenhagen, Denmark, September 1, 2020 – Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Orphazyme A/S, CVR no. 32266355 (“Orphazyme”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions in Orphazyme’s shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Orphazyme:

1 Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person

a) Name

Sten Verland



2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Members of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification



3 Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Orphazyme A/S

b) LEI code

54930025OZD2GGSQ7L42



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code

Restricted Share Units for shares in Orphazyme A/S

ISIN DK0060910917

b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Restricted Share Units

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (s) Volume(s) DKK 61.1895 1,927

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 1,927

Aggregated price: DKK 117,912.17

Price per share (volume weighted average): DKK 61.1895

e) Date of the transaction

1 September 2020, 5 p.m. CET

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code

Shares acquired by exercise of Restricted Share Units

ISIN DK0060910917

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to Sunstone Life Science Ventures Fund II K/S

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (s) Volume(s) DKK 88.30 1,927

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 1,927

Aggregated price: DKK 170,154.10

Price per share (volume weighted average): DKK 88.30

e) Date of the transaction

1 September 2020, 5 p.m. CET

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person

a) Name

Sunstone Life Science Ventures Fund II K/S



2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Closely associated to Sten Verland, member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification



3 Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Orphazyme A/S

b) LEI code

54930025OZD2GGSQ7L42



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code

Shares acquired by exercise of Restricted Share Units

ISIN DK0060910917

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares from Sten Verland

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (s) Volume(s) DKK 88.30 1,927

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 1,927

Aggregated price: DKK 170,154.10

Price per share (volume weighted average): DKK 88.30

e) Date of the transaction

1 September 2020, 5 p.m. CET

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue





For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO +45 28 98 90 55





About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme is a biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing novel treatments to patients living with life-threatening or debilitating rare diseases. Our research focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The Denmark-based company is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA.CO). For more information, please visit www.orphazyme.com .

Forward-looking statement

This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.





