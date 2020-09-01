Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On-demand better hearing has arrived. Starkey is putting the power of better hearing in the palm of users’ hands with more styles, more features, and new fitting enhancements. Like nothing else, from no one else, Starkey has expanded its award-winning Livio Edge AI’s leading line of hearing aids.
This launch includes the introduction of the world’s smallest, most powerful rechargeable BTE*, a first-of-its-kind speech enhancement feature, and industry-first technology that allows hearing aid wearers to use their hearing devices to find their smartphones. The culmination of technological innovation arriving on the market today will not only help patients hear better, but help hearing healthcare professionals operate more effectively and efficiently across the board.
"With Livio Edge AI, Starkey delivers next-generation sound processing capability by harnessing the most advanced artificial intelligence technology possible in a modern hearing aid,” said Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering Achin Bhowmik, Ph.D. “These new features push our industry-leading platform even further. In an increasingly on-demand culture, patients are now able to attain instantaneous fine-tuning that serves as the next best thing to having their hearing provider with them at all times."
The new features include:
“We redefined the hearing aid with the incorporation of body and brain tracking, fall detection and alerts, translate and transcribe features, and intuitive tap control. Starkey offers patients a novel gateway to health monitoring, personalization and control,” said President and CEO Brandon Sawalich. “As we tear down the stigma associated with hearing loss and hearing aids, we are confident these new features will continue to make hearing aids want-to-have wearable technology that will help people hear better, so they can live better.”
Livio Edge AI is available in the United States, Canada and more than 20 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.starkey.com.
*Starkey Competitive Benchmarking Study 2019
###
About Starkey
Starkey is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded by Bill Austin in 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President and CEO Brandon Sawalich, Starkey is the only American-owned provider of hearing technologies. The company has more than 5,000 employees, operates 26+ facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at starkey.com.
Attachments
Karen Spaeth Starkey Hearing Technologies media_contact@starkey.com
Starkey Hearing Technologies
Eden Prairie Minnesota, UNITED STATES
Karen Spaeth Starkey Hearing Technologies media_contact@starkey.com
898795.png
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
898796.png
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Starkey Hearing Technologies LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: