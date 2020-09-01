Orphazyme A/S

Company announcement

No. 48/2020

Company Registration No. 32266355





Copenhagen, Denmark, September 1, 2020 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces that a share capital increase has been registered with the Danish Business Authority as a result of the exercise of Restricted Share Units by board members. A total of 1,927 shares of nominally DKK 1 each have been issued by the Company at a subscription price per Restricted Share Unit of DKK 61.1895.

Reference is made to company announcement no. 47/2020 of September 1, 2020.

Following the share capital increase, the total nominal share capital will be DKK 27,081,557, divided into 27,081,557 shares each with a nominal value of DKK 1. Each share carries one vote at Orphazyme's general meetings and accordingly the total number of voting rights of the company are 27,081,557. Updated Articles of Association can be found at www.orphazyme.com .





For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO +45 28 98 90 55





