4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Injection Molding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Extrusion Blow-Molding segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $732.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The In-mold Labels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$732.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$691.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Thermoforming Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR



In the global Thermoforming segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$363.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$411.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$463.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

CCL Industries, Inc.

Cenveo, Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Coveris Holdings SA

Evco Plastics

Fuji Seal International, Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC

Innovia Films Ltd.

Multicolor Corporation







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

In-mold Labels Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: In-mold Labels Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: In-mold Labels Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: In-mold Labels Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Injection Molding (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Injection Molding (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Injection Molding (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Extrusion Blow-Molding (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Extrusion Blow-Molding (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Extrusion Blow-Molding (Technology) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Thermoforming (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Thermoforming (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Thermoforming (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Consumer Durables (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Consumer Durables (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Consumer Durables (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Personal Care (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Personal Care (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Personal Care (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US In-mold Labels Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: In-mold Labels Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 29: United States In-mold Labels Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 30: United States In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States In-mold Labels Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: In-mold Labels Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: In-mold Labels Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 35: In-mold Labels Market in Canada: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Canadian In-mold Labels Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: In-mold Labels Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian In-mold Labels Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In-mold

Labels Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 41: In-mold Labels Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese In-mold Labels Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In-mold

Labels in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese In-mold Labels Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: In-mold Labels Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: In-mold Labels Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 47: Chinese In-mold Labels Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 48: In-mold Labels Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for In-mold Labels in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: In-mold Labels Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European In-mold Labels Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European In-mold Labels Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: In-mold Labels Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European In-mold Labels Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European In-mold Labels Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: European In-mold Labels Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 57: In-mold Labels Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: European In-mold Labels Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: In-mold Labels Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European In-mold Labels Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: French In-mold Labels Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 62: French In-mold Labels Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 63: French In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: In-mold Labels Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: French In-mold Labels Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: French In-mold Labels Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: German In-mold Labels Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: In-mold Labels Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: German In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: In-mold Labels Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German In-mold Labels Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: In-mold Labels Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: In-mold Labels Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: Italian In-mold Labels Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 75: In-mold Labels Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for In-mold Labels in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: In-mold Labels Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In-mold

Labels Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 80: In-mold Labels Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom In-mold Labels Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

In-mold Labels in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom In-mold Labels Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: In-mold Labels Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: In-mold Labels Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: In-mold Labels Market in Spain: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Spanish In-mold Labels Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: In-mold Labels Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish In-mold Labels Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: In-mold Labels Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 92: Russian In-mold Labels Market Retrospective Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian In-mold Labels Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: In-mold Labels Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe In-mold Labels Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe In-mold Labels Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 99: In-mold Labels Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe In-mold Labels Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: In-mold Labels Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe In-mold Labels Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific In-mold Labels Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: In-mold Labels Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific In-mold Labels Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific In-mold Labels Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific In-mold Labels Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific In-mold Labels Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: In-mold Labels Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific In-mold Labels Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific In-mold Labels Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australian In-mold Labels Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 113: In-mold Labels Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: Australian In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: In-mold Labels Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian In-mold Labels Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: In-mold Labels Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: In-mold Labels Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 119: In-mold Labels Market in India: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Indian In-mold Labels Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: In-mold Labels Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian In-mold Labels Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: In-mold Labels Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean In-mold Labels Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 126: In-mold Labels Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: In-mold Labels Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean In-mold Labels Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: In-mold Labels Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

In-mold Labels Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 131: In-mold Labels Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-mold Labels Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for In-mold Labels in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-mold Labels Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: In-mold Labels Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American In-mold Labels Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: In-mold Labels Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American In-mold Labels Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: In-mold Labels Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 140: Latin American In-mold Labels Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 141: In-mold Labels Market in Latin America : Percentage

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for In-mold Labels in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: In-mold Labels Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean In-mold Labels Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 146: Argentinean In-mold Labels Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 147: In-mold Labels Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Argentinean In-mold Labels Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: In-mold Labels Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean In-mold Labels Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Brazilian In-mold Labels Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian In-mold Labels Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: In-mold Labels Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian In-mold Labels Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian In-mold Labels Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Mexican In-mold Labels Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 158: In-mold Labels Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: In-mold Labels Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican In-mold Labels Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: In-mold Labels Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: In-mold Labels Market in US$ Million in Rest of

Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 164: Rest of Latin America In-mold Labels Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America In-mold Labels Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America In-mold Labels Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: In-mold Labels Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East In-mold Labels Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: In-mold Labels Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East In-mold Labels Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East In-mold Labels Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 173: In-mold Labels Market in the Middle East: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East In-mold Labels Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: The Middle East In-mold Labels Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: In-mold Labels Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East In-mold Labels Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In-mold

Labels Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 179: In-mold Labels Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian In-mold Labels Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In-mold

Labels in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian In-mold Labels Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: In-mold Labels Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli In-mold Labels Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 185: Israeli In-mold Labels Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 186: In-mold Labels Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Israeli In-mold Labels Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 188: In-mold Labels Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli In-mold Labels Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: In-mold Labels Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 191: Saudi Arabian In-mold Labels Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 192: In-mold Labels Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for In-mold Labels in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: In-mold Labels Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: In-mold Labels Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates In-mold Labels Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 198: In-mold Labels Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: In-mold Labels Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates In-mold Labels Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: In-mold Labels Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Rest of Middle East In-mold Labels Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 203: In-mold Labels Market in Rest of Middle East:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East In-mold Labels Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: In-mold Labels Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East In-mold Labels Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: In-mold Labels Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: In-mold Labels Market in US$ Million in Africa by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 209: African In-mold Labels Market Retrospective Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 210: African In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African In-mold Labels Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: In-mold Labels Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: In-mold Labels Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

