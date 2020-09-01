Ranger Ready Repellents, a premium brand of insect repellents, announces the launch of Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5%™, and the Ranger Ready P2PAK™, the first combination repellent pack that features body-worn Picaridin 20% and clothing-worn Permethrin 0.5%. The new P2 PAK is designed to provide maximum protection from ticks, mosquitos and biting insects.

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Ready is expanding its mission to stem the alarming increase of vector-borne diseases by launching their new clothing-worn repellent with Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5%. The company’s new product complements Ranger Ready’s flagship body-worn repellent, which uses the active ingredient Picaridin 20%, the safe and effective alternative to DEET.



Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5% is specially designed to bond directly to your clothing. When applied properly, Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5% is an effective and long-lasting repellent which lasts for up to 40 days or five (5) washes. When dry, Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5% has zero scent, is safe to the touch for adults and children, and is also safe to apply to dogs and horses.

Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% is a safe and effective DEET alternative, and safe for everyday use for adults, children, and during pregnancy. Picaridin 20% protects against ticks and mosquitos for 12 hours and against gnats, flies, and other biting insects for 8 hours.

“With the introduction of Permethrin 0.5%, Ranger Ready is the first brand to introduce a combination Picaridin and Permethrin repellent pack, the Ranger Ready P2 PAK™,” said Chris L. Fuentes, Founder and CEO of Ranger Ready. “Using these two DEET-free body-worn and clothing-worn repellents together offers the highest level of personal protection for yourself and your family from the rapid increase of tick-borne diseases, like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.”

Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5%, Ranger Ready Picaridin 20%, and the Ranger Ready P2 PAK are available on the company’s website at RangerReady.com and on Amazon. All Ranger Ready products are Made in the USA in Norwalk, CT using environmentally safe recyclable bottles and packaging.

About Ranger Ready Repellents®

Ranger Ready Repellents is a privately held business founded in 2016 with a mission to save lives from serious diseases caused by mosquitos, ticks, biting insects and, as of 2020, via human-to-human transmission. Premium products are made in USA and include Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% Body-Worn Repellents™, Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5%™ for clothing application, and Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizer™, 80% ethanol alcohol topical hand sanitizer. Ranger Ready is wholly owned by the PiC20 Group, LLC, a privately held company based in Norwalk, CT. Visit www.rangerready.com for more information.

Contact: Teddy DeRosa | Director, Public Relations | Ranger Ready Repellents

Email: TeddyD@rangerready.com | Phone: (203) 695-3889

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caf21043-99ed-462f-93e6-d1579afca596

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b1d1971-8201-44ee-ae1a-c2b33300cf03