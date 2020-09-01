SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brightest planes in the sky are soaring over Southern California. Today Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) announced daily nonstop flights from John Wayne Airport (SNA) to Las Vegas and Oakland beginning Nov. 17.



Spirit touched down in California more than 20 years ago with its first flight to Los Angeles (LAX), launching two decades of growth across the Golden State. In the years that followed, the airline expanded its options for Guests in the L.A. basin with service to Burbank (BUR), and grew to serve Sacramento (SMF), Oakland (OAK) and San Diego (SAN) as well.

Spirit Airlines in California* Airport: Flights Available: John Wayne (SNA) 3x daily Los Angeles (LAX) Up to 25x daily San Diego (SAN) up to 5x daily Oakland (OAK) up to 5x daily Sacramento (SMF) up to 3x daily Burbank (BUR) up to 2x daily

*Flight Information for November 2020

“We are excited to bring more low-cost options to our Southern California Guests with new service to John Wayne Airport,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airline’s Vice President of Network Planning. “Whether it’s a quick trip to Las Vegas or to the Bay Area, Los Angeles area residents will love our low fares, signature service and on-time performance.”

Spirit’s arrival at SNA opens one-stop access to cities across the country. The airline will offer Guests two daily flights from SNA to Oakland International Airport (OAK) along with daily service to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS). The flight to LAS comes with convenient connections to another 15 major U.S. cities. Vacationers arriving at SNA will find themselves closer to Disneyland than ever, thanks to the airport’s magical location.

“We are excited to welcome a new airline partner, Spirit Airlines, to John Wayne Airport,” said Barry Rondinella, Airport Director. “Spirit Airlines joins our diverse group of carriers with routes servicing Las Vegas and Oakland, providing additional travel options for our passengers.”

Guest Safety

Spirit’s commitment to Safe Travels includes a multi-layered safety approach that requires all Guests and Team Members to wear face coverings. Each passenger agrees to that policy as part of a health and safety acknowledgement prior to boarding the aircraft. Every plane in our Fit Fleet® uses state-of-the-art, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97% of particles and filter the air for contaminants every 3 minutes.

Between each flight, enhanced cleaning procedures focus on high-touch areas such as tray tables and armrests using hospital-grade disinfectants. Spirit also uses two EPA-registered fogging treatments. The first applies a safe, high-grade disinfectant that’s effective against coronaviruses. The second uses an antimicrobial product that forms an invisible barrier on all surfaces that kills bacteria and viruses on contact for 30 days. Please visit Spirit’s COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com. At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.