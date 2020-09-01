New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Memory Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798900/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 22% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.6% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $570.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.5% CAGR



The In-Memory Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$570.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20% and 18.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 216-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Introduction



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Customer Experience Management Application Segment Dominate the

US In-Memory Analytics Market

Regional Market Outlook

An Overview of In-Memory Analytics

Asia Pacific to Register Fastest Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

In-Memory Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Competition

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Manufacturing Sector to Drive Opportunities for In-Memory

Analytics Market

Wide Range of Applications to Support In-Memory Analytics

Market Growth

Rise in Data Volume Drives the In-Memory Analytics Market

Technological Advancements in Computing to Fuel Market Demand

Digital Transformation in Industries using Real-Time Analytics

Drives the In-Memory Analytics Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: In-Memory Analytics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Risk Management & Fraud Detection (Application)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Risk Management & Fraud Detection (Application)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Sales & Marketing Optimization (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Sales & Marketing Optimization (Application) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Financial Management (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Financial Management (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Supply Chain Optimization (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Supply Chain Optimization (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: BFSI (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: BFSI (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Telecommunications & IT (Vertical) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 24: Telecommunications & IT (Vertical) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Retail & E-Commerce (Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: Retail & E-Commerce (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 27: Government & Defense (Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 28: Government & Defense (Vertical) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US In-Memory Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: United States In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: United States In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: In-Memory Analytics Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 36: United States In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States In-Memory Analytics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: United States In-Memory Analytics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 40: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 41: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 42: In-Memory Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: In-Memory Analytics Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 44: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 46: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 48: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for In-Memory Analytics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Japanese In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In-Memory

Analytics Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 52: Japanese In-Memory Analytics Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In-Memory

Analytics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 54: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In-Memory

Analytics in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 57: Chinese In-Memory Analytics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 58: Chinese In-Memory Analytics Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 59: In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 60: In-Memory Analytics Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for In-Memory Analytics in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Chinese In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: Chinese Demand for In-Memory Analytics in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 64: Chinese In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European In-Memory Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 65: European In-Memory Analytics Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 66: European In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027



Table 68: European In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: European In-Memory Analytics Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 70: In-Memory Analytics Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 71: European In-Memory Analytics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 72: European In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European In-Memory Analytics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 74: European In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 75: In-Memory Analytics Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 76: French In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 77: French In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 78: French In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: In-Memory Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: French In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



Table 81: In-Memory Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 82: French In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 83: In-Memory Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 84: German In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: German In-Memory Analytics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 86: German In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: In-Memory Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 88: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 89: In-Memory Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 90: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italian In-Memory Analytics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Italian In-Memory Analytics Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 93: In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 94: In-Memory Analytics Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 95: Italian Demand for In-Memory Analytics in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 96: Italian In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Italian Demand for In-Memory Analytics in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Italian In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 99: United Kingdom Market for In-Memory Analytics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 100: United Kingdom In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 101: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

In-Memory Analytics Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 102: United Kingdom In-Memory Analytics Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

In-Memory Analytics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 104: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 105: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

In-Memory Analytics in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 106: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 107: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027



Table 108: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 110: In-Memory Analytics Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 111: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 113: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 114: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: In-Memory Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 117: Asia-Pacific In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 118: Asia-Pacific In-Memory Analytics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 119: In-Memory Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 120: Asia-Pacific In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



Table 121: In-Memory Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 123: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 124: In-Memory Analytics Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and

2027



Table 125: In-Memory Analytics Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 126: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 129: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020

to 2027



Table 130: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

