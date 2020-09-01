New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Memory Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798900/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 22% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.6% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $570.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.5% CAGR
The In-Memory Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$570.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20% and 18.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 216-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798900/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Introduction
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Customer Experience Management Application Segment Dominate the
US In-Memory Analytics Market
Regional Market Outlook
An Overview of In-Memory Analytics
Asia Pacific to Register Fastest Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
In-Memory Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Competition
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Manufacturing Sector to Drive Opportunities for In-Memory
Analytics Market
Wide Range of Applications to Support In-Memory Analytics
Market Growth
Rise in Data Volume Drives the In-Memory Analytics Market
Technological Advancements in Computing to Fuel Market Demand
Digital Transformation in Industries using Real-Time Analytics
Drives the In-Memory Analytics Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: In-Memory Analytics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Risk Management & Fraud Detection (Application)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Risk Management & Fraud Detection (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Sales & Marketing Optimization (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: Sales & Marketing Optimization (Application) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Financial Management (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Financial Management (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Supply Chain Optimization (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Supply Chain Optimization (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: BFSI (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 22: BFSI (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Telecommunications & IT (Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 24: Telecommunications & IT (Vertical) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Retail & E-Commerce (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 26: Retail & E-Commerce (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Government & Defense (Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 28: Government & Defense (Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US In-Memory Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: United States In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: United States In-Memory Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: In-Memory Analytics Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 36: United States In-Memory Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States In-Memory Analytics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: United States In-Memory Analytics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 40: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 42: In-Memory Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027
Table 43: In-Memory Analytics Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 44: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 46: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 48: Canadian In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for In-Memory Analytics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Japanese In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In-Memory
Analytics Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 52: Japanese In-Memory Analytics Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In-Memory
Analytics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 54: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In-Memory
Analytics in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 57: Chinese In-Memory Analytics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 58: Chinese In-Memory Analytics Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 59: In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 60: In-Memory Analytics Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for In-Memory Analytics in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Chinese In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Chinese Demand for In-Memory Analytics in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 64: Chinese In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European In-Memory Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 65: European In-Memory Analytics Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 66: European In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
Table 68: European In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 69: European In-Memory Analytics Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 70: In-Memory Analytics Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027
Table 71: European In-Memory Analytics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 72: European In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European In-Memory Analytics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 74: European In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 75: In-Memory Analytics Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 76: French In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 77: French In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 78: French In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: In-Memory Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: French In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
Table 81: In-Memory Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 82: French In-Memory Analytics Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 83: In-Memory Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 84: German In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: German In-Memory Analytics Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 86: German In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 87: In-Memory Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 88: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 89: In-Memory Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 90: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italian In-Memory Analytics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Italian In-Memory Analytics Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 93: In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 94: In-Memory Analytics Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027
Table 95: Italian Demand for In-Memory Analytics in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 96: Italian In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Italian Demand for In-Memory Analytics in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Italian In-Memory Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 99: United Kingdom Market for In-Memory Analytics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 100: United Kingdom In-Memory Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 101: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
In-Memory Analytics Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 102: United Kingdom In-Memory Analytics Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
In-Memory Analytics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 104: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 105: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
In-Memory Analytics in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 106: In-Memory Analytics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 107: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
Table 108: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 110: In-Memory Analytics Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027
Table 111: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 113: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 114: Rest of Europe In-Memory Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: In-Memory Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific In-Memory Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 117: Asia-Pacific In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 118: Asia-Pacific In-Memory Analytics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 119: In-Memory Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 120: Asia-Pacific In-Memory Analytics Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
Table 121: In-Memory Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific In-Memory Analytics Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 123: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 124: In-Memory Analytics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and
2027
Table 125: In-Memory Analytics Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 126: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 129: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020
to 2027
Table 130: Rest of World In-Memory Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798900/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: