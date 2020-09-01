WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today reported the publication of a large study demonstrating that DPNCheck effectively determines the severity of diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). DPNCheck is a widely used point-of-care test that provides fast, accurate and cost-effective screening, diagnosis and monitoring of peripheral neuropathies. It is often used to stage the severity of DPN, which is the most common specific cause of peripheral nerve disease and a ubiquitous long-term complication of diabetes that may lead to foot ulcers and amputation.

The publication in the Journal of Diabetes Investigation is titled "A point‐of‐care nerve conduction device predicts the severity of diabetic polyneuropathy: a quantitative but easy‐to‐use prediction model" and is available at https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/jdi.13386 .

The study by Dr. Hideki Kamiya and colleagues evaluated 375 individuals with Type II diabetes at Aichi Medical University Hospital (Nagakute, Japan). Each subject was evaluated with the DPNCheck device and a gold standard nerve conduction study (NCS) using traditional electromyography equipment. DPN severity was graded using an NCS based classification system. DPNCheck effectively identified subjects with moderate to severe DPN (area under ROC of 0.87) and early signs of nerve dysfunction (area under ROC 0.83).

“This large and well-designed study demonstrates that DPNCheck effectively stages DPN severity. It also contributes to the growing body of research that validates the technical and diagnostic accuracy of DPNCheck and adds to its credibility as a screening and diagnostic tool for DPN and peripheral neuropathy in general,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroMetrix.

About DPNCheck

DPNCheck is an automated, fast, accurate, and quantitative nerve conduction test used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies. It is designed to be used by clinicians at the point-of-care to objectively detect, stage, and monitor peripheral neuropathies. Please visit at www.dpncheck.com

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices that are used throughout the world. The Company has three FDA cleared commercial products. DPNCheck® is a point-of-care test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE™ is a point-of-care device that provides nerve conduction studies as an aid in diagnosing and evaluating patients suspected of having focal or systemic neuropathies. Quell® 2.0 is a wearable, mobile app enabled, neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain and is available over-the-counter. For more information, visit NeuroMetrix.com .

