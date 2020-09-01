DALLAS, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StackPath , a leading edge-computing platform provider, has appointed William Charnock as chief technology officer (CTO). Charnock will oversee the overall technology framework for StackPath and lead the company’s process to innovate and scale its architecture as StackPath further expands its globally-distributed platform.



“We are thrilled to welcome Will to our executive leadership team as we continue investing heavily in providing a full-complement of edge computing and edge applications,” said Kip Turco, StackPath CEO. “Will is well known for his technical engineering and operations leadership. His success building high-scale infrastructures and networks will be paramount as we further stake our leadership position at the edge. We are moving very quickly to the edge and the timing could not be any better for Will to join us.”

Charnock brings more than 20 years of experience in engineering and technology to the role. This includes creating a cloud-networking platform as co-founder and CEO of PacketFabric , serving as VP of network engineering and architecture for Limelight Networks and, most recently, as the senior director of network strategy for Fastly where he oversaw global network growth and strategy.

“I’m excited to join StackPath and the team that is defining and building the next generation of edge computing technology,” said Charnock. “A lot of operators are talking about edge computing, but StackPath is leading the way and I have been empowered to enforce the technical changes necessary to take us to the next level.”

Charnock is based in Texas, where StackPath is headquartered, and will report to the CEO.

