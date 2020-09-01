New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Structural Health Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798893/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.4% over the period 2020-2027. Wired, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 19.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $504 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.9% CAGR



The Structural Health Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$504 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$916.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 15.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 174-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Rst Instruments Ltd.

Geokon Inc.

Sensuron

Acellent Technology, Inc.

Avt Reliability

Cowi A/S

Pure Technologies Ltd.

Bridge Diagnostics, Inc.

Digitexx Data Systems Inc.

Feac Engineering P.C

Geocomp Corp.

Geomotion Singapore

Sisgeo S.r.l.

YapiDestek Engineering Ltd. Co.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Infrastructure Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

