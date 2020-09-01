New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Structural Health Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798893/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.4% over the period 2020-2027. Wired, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 19.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $504 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.9% CAGR
The Structural Health Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$504 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$916.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 15.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 174-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Infrastructure Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Structural Health Monitoring Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Structural Health Monitoring Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Wired (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Wired (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Wireless (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Wireless (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Hardware (Offering) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Software & Services (Offering) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Software & Services (Offering) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Civil Infrastructure (Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Civil Infrastructure (Vertical) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Energy (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Energy (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Infrastructure Monitoring Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: Structural Health Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand
in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 20: United States Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: United States Structural Health Monitoring Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2020 to
2027
Table 22: United States Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Breakdown by Offering: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: United States Structural Health Monitoring Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Structural Health Monitoring Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Structural Health Monitoring Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 26: Canadian Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: Canadian Structural Health Monitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2020 to
2027
Table 28: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2020 and
2027
Table 29: Canadian Structural Health Monitoring Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020
to 2027
Table 30: Canadian Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Structural
Health Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 32: Japanese Structural Health Monitoring Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: Japanese Market for Structural Health Monitoring:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Offering for the Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Japanese Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Structural Health Monitoring in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020
to 2027
Table 36: Structural Health Monitoring Market Share Shift in
Japan by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Structural Health Monitoring Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: Structural Health Monitoring Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 39: Chinese Structural Health Monitoring Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: Chinese Structural Health Monitoring Market by
Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 41: Chinese Demand for Structural Health Monitoring in
US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 42: Chinese Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Infrastructure Monitoring Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Structural Health Monitoring Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: European Structural Health Monitoring Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 46: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 47: European Structural Health Monitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2020-2027
Table 48: European Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Structural Health Monitoring Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 50: European Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 51: French Structural Health Monitoring Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 52: French Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Structural Health Monitoring Market in France by
Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 54: French Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Structural Health Monitoring Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 57: German Structural Health Monitoring Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 58: German Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Offering for the Period 2020-2027
Table 60: German Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Vertical for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 63: Structural Health Monitoring Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 64: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 65: Italian Structural Health Monitoring Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2020-2027
Table 66: Italian Structural Health Monitoring Market by
Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Structural Health Monitoring in
US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Italian Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 69: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Structural Health Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Structural Health Monitoring Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Structural Health
Monitoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Offering for the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: United Kingdom Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Analysis by Offering: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Structural Health Monitoring in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020
to 2027
Table 74: Structural Health Monitoring Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 75: Rest of Europe Structural Health Monitoring Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 76: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020
and 2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Structural Health Monitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2020-2027
Table 78: Rest of Europe Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Breakdown by Offering: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Structural Health Monitoring
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical:
2020-2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Structural Health Monitoring Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Structural Health Monitoring Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 83: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific
by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Analysis by Offering: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Structural Health Monitoring Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2020 and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 87: Structural Health Monitoring Market Analysis in Rest
of World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 88: Rest of World Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Structural Health Monitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2020 to
2027
Table 90: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2020 and
2027
Table 91: Rest of World Structural Health Monitoring Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020
to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
