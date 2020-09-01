Berkeley Heights, NJ, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, August 28, 2020 — Axtria, a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences commercial business, is proud to announce the company has been ranked one of the Fast 100 Asian American Businesses in 2020 by the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC).

Axtria was chosen because the company has demonstrated resilience and performance with excellence in managing, operating, and delivering on the company’s promise to its clients. Axtria, along with the other top 99 businesses, generated $2.6 billion in annual revenue and created thousands of jobs.

In announcing their decision, the USPAACC told Axtria’s CEO and President Jassi Chadha that “Axtria has demonstrated resilience and performance with excellence in managing, operating and delivering on your promise to your clients, and creating a healthy profit for your business.” Susan Au Allen, the USPAACC’s CEO and president added, “We know it is your hard work, dedication, and perseverance that drive success. The Pan Asian American community is grateful for your contributions to the vitality of the economy and quality of American life.”

Over the years, Axtria has worked with its clients to improve their sales and marketing effectiveness via data-driven decision making. The company is disrupting the life sciences commercial business by enabling new possibilities through the standardization of data to analytics to operations.

2020 marks the 13th year that USPAACC has celebrated the 100 fastest-growing Asian American businesses. Historically, the winners are honored at the USPAACC’s annual CelebrASIAN Business + Procurement Conference event. However, this year, the honorees are being announced virtually, with the potential of an award ceremony to be held in late October/early November.

“We are honored to be recognized by USPAACC as a Fast 100 Asian American Business,” said CEO and President Jassi Chadha. “We’ve worked hard over the past ten years to make Axtria one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry.”

Connect with Axtria:

About USPAACC

Founded in 1984 as a national non-profit non-partisan organization, USPAACC promotes and propels economic growth by opening doors to business, educational and professional opportunities for Asian Americans and the small and minority community. For additional information, contact USPAACC’s PR/Communications Director Contact: JP Torres at jptorres@uspaacc.com.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria is acutely aware that their work impacts millions of patients, and they lead passionately to improve patient lives.

Since the company’s founding in 2010, technology innovation has been its winning differentiation. Axtria continues to leapfrog the competition with platforms that deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning. Their cloud-based platforms - Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria MarketingIQ™ - enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. Axtria helps customers in the complete journey from data to insights to operations. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry. Axtria continues to win industry recognition for growth and is featured in some of the most aspirational lists - Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, NJBIZ Fast 50, SmartCEO Future 50, Red Herring 100, and several other growth and technology awards.

Trademarks

Axtria, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria MarketingIQ™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, and Axtria DataMAx™ are registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Jennifer Salah Axtria Inc. 877.929.8742 Jennifer.Salah@Axtria.com