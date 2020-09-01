New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192377/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on vertical lift module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising warehouse capacity addition in Europe, growing pharmaceutical sector and rising global warehouse rental. In addition, rising warehouse capacity addition in Europe is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The vertical lift module market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes.



The vertical lift module market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• Food and beverage

• Retail

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising warehouse automation as one of the prime reasons driving the vertical lift module market growth during the next few years. Also, rising global warehouse investments and innovation in VLM market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our vertical lift module market covers the following areas:

• Vertical lift module market sizing

• Vertical lift module market forecast

• Vertical lift module market industry analysis"







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192377/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001