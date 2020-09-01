SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has partnered with Cando Rail Services, an international service provider of rail solutions, to architect a solution that improved railway IoT data processing through a serverless environment. With over 42 years of experience, Cando offers specialized rail support services to optimize the bulk material supply chain and is a crucial linchpin between industrial customers and the Class 1 railways.



While developing its digital supply chain platform, Cando partnered with Onica, a Rackspace Technology company, to implement best practices that efficiently process and push through sensor data collected from the train carriages. The company was already using Amazon Web Services (AWS); however, it wanted a serverless environment and needed an experienced partner to help with ongoing optimization, enhancement and support. Additional priorities included incorporating and following all security and CI/CD best practices and building new workloads for Cando’s proprietary Quasar platform. After completing an audit of the existing Quasar platform architecture, Onica recommended upgrades to everything from the database architecture to the AWS infrastructure.

“Onica helped us create a super collaborative, highly functioning team that optimized our entire infrastructure and architecture from the ground up,” said Corrie Banks, Director of Logistics, Cando. “They executed the cut over from our old environment to the new environment in two hours, absolutely flawlessly.”

Onica began the engagement by fixing the existing environment to resolve high latency and poor system performance. The team also addressed the challenges of scaling and ongoing costs, which helps drive a serverless solution implementation to lower operational costs. As part of the roll out of the new serverless platform, the Onica team seamlessly forwarded the data from the existing environment. Onica will now serve as Cando’s network operations center on a 24/7 basis for continued monitoring and support, helping them deploy tactics from a cloud native mindset to achieve the maximum business value from the cloud.

“Our serverless approach on AWS resulted in significantly improved performance and efficiency,” said Tolga Tarhan, CTO, Rackspace Technology. “What once took 90 seconds now takes less than two, and at a fraction of the cost.”

As a result of the Onica team’s recommendation to move to a serverless environment, Cando has increased deployments, sped up change cycles, and reduced costs – all of which have allowed the company to expand and acquire multiple larger customers.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact