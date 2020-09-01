New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351781/?utm_source=GNW

48 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive intelligent park assist system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of rear-view cameras in vehicles and increasing demand for safety solutions in vehicles. In addition, increasing use of rear-view cameras in vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive intelligent park assists system market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscapes.



The automotive intelligent park assist system market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Semi-autonomous

• Fully autonomous



By Geographic Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for autonomy of vehicles by OEMs as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive intelligent park assist system market growth during the next few years. "

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive intelligent park assist system market covers the following areas:

• Automotive intelligent park assist system market sizing

• Automotive intelligent park assist system market forecast

• Automotive intelligent park assist system market industry analysis





