5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$742.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Media & Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $425.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Infertility Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$425.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$540.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Accessories Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$233.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$329.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$338.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 382-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cook Group, Inc.

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

Genea Limited

IHMedical A/S

Irvine Scientific

Ivftech Aps

KITAZATO CORPORATION

Rinovum Women’s Health, LLC.

Rocket Medical PLC

The Baker Company, Inc.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vitrolife AB







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude into Infertility Treatment Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Infertility Treatment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Global Infertility Treatment Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Market Share Estimates by Leading Players (2018)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Declining Fertility Rates Drive Market Demand

Worldwide Fertility Rate: Total Number of Live Births Per

Woman: 1950-2017

Worldwide Fertility Rate: Average Number of Births Per Woman by

Region: 1950-2017

Global Infertility Treatment Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Fertility Success for Ages 25 to 40

Fertility levels Continue to Drop in the Near Future

Percentage Breakdown of Older Persons Ratio to Working Group:

2015 and 2030

Infertility Treatment Market: Total Number of Countries with

Low Fertility Rate: 2015 and 2030

Steady Increase in IVF Pregnancy Rates to Spur Infertility

Treatment Market Growth

Technological Advancements to Support Market Growth

Government Supportive Policies for fertility to Support Market

Growth

Percentage Breakdown of Low-Fertility Countries With Policy

Measures to Increase Fertility levels (1996 and 2015)

Percentage Breakdown of Maternity Leave and Paternity Leave

Policies in Low-fertility Countries

Percentage Breakdown of Governments Number Implementing

Policies to Influence Fertility Levels (2016)

Supportive Government Regulations to Spur Fertility Rates

Government Fertility Policy Orientation by Region (2017)

Percentage Breakdown of Various Governments Policies to

Encourage Fertility Levels (2016)

Percentage Breakdown of Child-rearing and Childbearing Policy

Measures by Various Governments: 2015

Market Opportunities

Low Treatment Cost, Liberal Fertility Laws, and Improved

Healthcare Infrastructure is Attracting Fertility Tourism



