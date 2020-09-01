New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798874/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Internal Combustion Engine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.4% CAGR and reach US$20.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Battery-Operated segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR



The Industrial Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.



Gas-Powered Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR



In the global Gas-Powered segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Anhui HeLi Co., Ltd.

Crown Equipment Corporation

Hangcha Group Co., Ltd.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

KION Group AG

Konecranes

Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Vehicles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Vehicles Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Vehicles Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Internal Combustion Engine (Drive Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Internal Combustion Engine (Drive Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Internal Combustion Engine (Drive Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Battery-Operated (Drive Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Battery-Operated (Drive Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Battery-Operated (Drive Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Gas-Powered (Drive Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Gas-Powered (Drive Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Gas-Powered (Drive Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Industrial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Cargo (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Cargo (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Cargo (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Vehicles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Industrial Vehicles Market in the United States by

Drive Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Industrial Vehicles Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Industrial Vehicles Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Review

by Drive Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Industrial Vehicles Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Drive Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Industrial Vehicles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Industrial Vehicles Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Industrial Vehicles: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drive Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Industrial Vehicles Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis by

Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Vehicles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Japanese Industrial Vehicles Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Industrial Vehicles Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Drive Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Industrial Vehicles Market by Drive Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Demand for Industrial Vehicles in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Industrial Vehicles Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Vehicles Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Industrial Vehicles Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Industrial Vehicles Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Industrial Vehicles Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2020-2027



Table 47: Industrial Vehicles Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Drive Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown

by Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Industrial Vehicles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 50: Industrial Vehicles Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Industrial Vehicles Market in France by Drive Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: French Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis by

Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Industrial Vehicles Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Industrial Vehicles Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown by

Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Industrial Vehicles Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Industrial Vehicles Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Industrial Vehicles Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Drive Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Industrial Vehicles Market by Drive Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Demand for Industrial Vehicles in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Industrial Vehicles Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Vehicles: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drive Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Industrial Vehicles Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Analysis by Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Vehicles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Industrial Vehicles Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Spanish Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Review by

Drive Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Industrial Vehicles Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Drive Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Spanish Industrial Vehicles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Industrial Vehicles Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 81: Spanish Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Industrial Vehicles Market in Russia by Drive Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown by

Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Industrial Vehicles Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Industrial Vehicles Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Industrial Vehicles Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Drive Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Industrial Vehicles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: Industrial Vehicles Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Industrial Vehicles Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Industrial Vehicles Market in Asia-Pacific by Drive

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Industrial Vehicles Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Analysis by Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Industrial Vehicles Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Industrial Vehicles Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Industrial Vehicles Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Industrial Vehicles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Industrial Vehicles Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Industrial Vehicles Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Indian Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Review by

Drive Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Industrial Vehicles Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Drive Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Indian Industrial Vehicles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Industrial Vehicles Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 114: Indian Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Industrial Vehicles Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Industrial Vehicles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Industrial Vehicles Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Industrial Vehicles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Vehicles:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drive

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Industrial Vehicles Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Vehicles Market

Share Analysis by Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Industrial Vehicles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Vehicles Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Industrial Vehicles Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: Industrial Vehicles Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Industrial Vehicles Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Industrial Vehicles Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Drive Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Industrial Vehicles Marketby Drive

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Demand for Industrial Vehicles in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Industrial Vehicles Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2020-2027



Table 137: Industrial Vehicles Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Drive Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Industrial Vehicles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 140: Industrial Vehicles Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Industrial Vehicles Market in Brazil by Drive Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Industrial Vehicles Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis

by Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Industrial Vehicles Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Industrial Vehicles Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown

by Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Industrial Vehicles Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Industrial Vehicles Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Industrial Vehicles Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 155: Industrial Vehicles Market in Rest of Latin America

by Drive Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Industrial Vehicles Market

Share Breakdown by Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Industrial Vehicles Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Industrial Vehicles Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: Industrial Vehicles Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: The Middle East Industrial Vehicles Historic

Marketby Drive Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Industrial Vehicles Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Drive Type for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Industrial Vehicles Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 167: Industrial Vehicles Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Industrial Vehicles: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drive Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Industrial Vehicles Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis by

Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Vehicles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Iranian Industrial Vehicles Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 174: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2020-2027



Table 176: Industrial Vehicles Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Drive Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown

by Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli Industrial Vehicles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 179: Industrial Vehicles Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Industrial Vehicles Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Drive Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Industrial Vehicles Market by Drive

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Vehicles in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Industrial Vehicles Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Industrial Vehicles Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Drive Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Industrial Vehicles Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Industrial Vehicles Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Industrial Vehicles Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Industrial Vehicles Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Drive Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Industrial Vehicles Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Industrial Vehicles Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Industrial Vehicles Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Industrial Vehicles Market in Africa by Drive Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown

by Drive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Industrial Vehicles Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Industrial Vehicles Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

