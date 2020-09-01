Toronto, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDO Canada isn’t letting COVID-19 stand in the way of bringing meals to those in their communities who need them most. The firm is pleased to announce it will be supporting Farm Credit Canada’s (FCC) annual Drive Away Hunger campaign virtually this year. This is the 13th year in a row that BDO Canada has supported this initiative to fight hunger and help local food banks. The campaign at local offices across the country kicked off today and will run until October 14th.

“Now more than ever, our communities need our help,” said Pat Kramer, Chief Executive Officer, BDO Canada. “I am proud that the pandemic hasn’t stopped us from supporting this important initiative. It’s the BDO way to band together and give back to the many local communities across Canada that we so gratefully serve.”

Last year, BDO Canada provided 1,011,000 meals to reduce hunger in communities across Canada. To date, the firm has donated over 5.9 million meals in food and donations.

Drive Away Hunger started in 2004 when a FCC employee travelled across Canada in an open-cab tractor trailer for eight days collecting almost 60,000 pounds of food. The campaign has grown to become the largest employee-led food drive in Canada, with 100 per cent of donations directly benefiting local charities.

