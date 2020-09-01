Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services nor for dissemination to the United States.

All amounts in Canadian dollars.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Office Properties Inc., a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., today announced the quarterly dividend rate on its Class AAA Preference Shares, Series S (“Series S Shares”) (TSX: BPO.PR.S).

The dividend is paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 3.48% over the annual yield on three-month Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate in respect of the October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 dividend period for the Series S Shares will be 0.914960% (3.63% on an annualized basis) and the dividend, if declared, for such dividend period will be $0.228740 per share, payable on December 31, 2020.

