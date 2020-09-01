On September 01, 2020, the decrease of share capital of Nordic Fibreboard AS was registered in the Commercial Register based on the resolutions adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on August 10, 2020.

According to the resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders it was decided to reduce the share capital of the Company altogether by EUR 2,249,530.54, from EUR 2,699,436.60 to EUR 449,906.1

The share capital is reduced by decreasing the book value of the shares: as a result of reduction, the book value of the Company’s share will decrease to EUR 0.10, from EUR 0.60, the number of shares will remain the same (4,499,061) and the new amount of share capital will be EUR 449,906.1







