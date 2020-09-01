New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Plugs & Sockets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798867/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the period 2020-2027. Plugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sockets segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $851.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Industrial Plugs and Sockets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$851.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$822.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 372-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798867/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Plugs & Sockets Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Plugs (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Plugs (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Plugs (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Sockets (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Sockets (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Sockets (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Dustproof & Splashproof (Protection) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Dustproof & Splashproof (Protection) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Dustproof & Splashproof (Protection) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Water-Proof (Protection) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Water-Proof (Protection) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Water-Proof (Protection) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Explosion-Proof (Protection) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Explosion-Proof (Protection) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Explosion-Proof (Protection) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Power Generation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Power Generation (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Heavy Industry (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Heavy Industry (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Heavy Industry (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Protection: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in the United
States by Protection: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 39: United States Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Share Breakdown by Protection: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Industrial Plugs and Sockets Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 46: Canadian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protection: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Canadian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market
Review by Protection in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Protection for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Industrial Plugs and Sockets:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Market for Industrial Plugs and Sockets:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Protection for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Protection for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Analysis by Protection: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Plugs and Sockets in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 59: Japanese Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Protection for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Protection: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market by
Protection: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Industrial Plugs and Sockets in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Review in China
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 71: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 74: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protection: 2020-2027
Table 77: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Europe in US$
Million by Protection: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: European Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Protection: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Industrial Plugs and Sockets Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: French Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in France by
Protection: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: French Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Protection: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Analysis by Protection: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: French Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Protection for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Protection: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Protection: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Italian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Protection for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Protection: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market by
Protection: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 106: Italian Demand for Industrial Plugs and Sockets in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Plugs and
Sockets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Plugs and
Sockets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Protection for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Protection
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Share Analysis by Protection: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Plugs and Sockets in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 116: United Kingdom Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 118: Spanish Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Spanish Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 121: Spanish Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protection: 2020 to
2027
Table 122: Spanish Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market
Review by Protection in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Protection for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 124: Spanish Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 125: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 126: Spanish Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 127: Russian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Russian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Protection: 2020 to
2027
Table 131: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Russia by
Protection: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Protection: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Russian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 135: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 137: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protection: 2020-2027
Table 140: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Protection: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Share Breakdown by Protection: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Industrial Plugs and Sockets
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 143: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 146: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Asia-Pacific
by Protection: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Protection: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Share Analysis by Protection: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Protection for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Protection: 2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Protection: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 166: Indian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Indian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 169: Indian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protection: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Indian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market
Review by Protection in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Protection for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 172: Indian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 173: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 174: Indian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 177: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Protection for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Protection: 2012-2019
Table 180: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Protection: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Plugs and
Sockets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs and Sockets
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Plugs and
Sockets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Protection for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Protection for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs and Sockets
Market Share Analysis by Protection: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Industrial Plugs and Sockets in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs and Sockets
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 194: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Industrial Plugs and Sockets Marketby
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Protection for the Period
2020-2027
Table 200: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Protection:
2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Industrial Plugs and Sockets Marketby
Protection: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Industrial Plugs and
Sockets in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 206: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Argentinean Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protection: 2020-2027
Table 209: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Protection: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Share Breakdown by Protection: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Argentinean Industrial Plugs and Sockets Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 212: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 214: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Brazil by
Protection: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Protection: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Analysis by Protection: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 223: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 225: Mexican Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Protection for the Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Protection: 2012-2019
Table 228: Mexican Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Protection: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 231: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Industrial Plugs and Sockets
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 233: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Industrial Plugs and Sockets
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Industrial Plugs and Sockets
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Protection:
2020 to 2027
Table 236: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in Rest of Latin
America by Protection: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Industrial Plugs and Sockets
Market Share Breakdown by Protection: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Industrial Plugs and Sockets
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 239: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 240: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 242: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 243: The Middle East Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 244: The Middle East Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: The Middle East Industrial Plugs and Sockets
Historic Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 246: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 247: The Middle East Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protection: 2020 to
2027
Table 248: The Middle East Industrial Plugs and Sockets
Historic Marketby Protection in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 249: Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Protection for
2012,2020, and 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798867/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: