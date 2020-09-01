New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Silicones Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439264/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automotive silicones market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles, production shift to low-cost countries and growth of automotive industry in emerging economies. In addition, growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive silicones market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes.



The automotive silicones market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Interior and exterior

• Engine and drivetrain systems

• Electrical systems

• Suspension systems

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for silicone adhesive films for car customization as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive silicones market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for pedestrian airbags and growing preference for vertical integration will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive silicones market covers the following areas:

• Automotive silicones market sizing

• Automotive silicones market forecast

• Automotive silicones market industry analysis





