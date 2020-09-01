THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telemedicine company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is excited to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Beacon Securities Limited on behalf of a syndicate of Underwriters (the "Underwriters"). The Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, an aggregate of 9,430,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $1.38 per Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $13 million (the "Offering").

The Company has granted the Underwriter an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase up to an additional 1,414,500 Shares at a price of $1.38 per Share, exercisable at any time, for a period of 30 days after and including the Closing Date, which would result in additional proceeds of $1,952,010.

The Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in all provinces of Canada except Quebec. The Offering is expected to close on September 22, 2020 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The Company will use best efforts to obtain the necessary approvals to list the Shares on the TSXV.

CloudMD intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently provides service to a combined ecosystem of 376 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million patient charts across its servers.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on CloudMD’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans. Although CloudMD believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and CloudMD undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

