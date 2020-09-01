NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent $2.6 billion acquisition of Aimmune by Nestlé Health Science has helped shed light on the global peanut allergy problem. In January 2020, Aimmune received the first FDA approval of an immunotherapy to reduce the frequency and severity of allergic reaction to peanuts, including anaphylaxis, in children aged 4 through 17.
Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the 220 million people, including more than 9 million adults and 6 million children in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, is expected to be a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.
