WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference . On Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. ET, Dr. Neal Walker, the President and CEO of Aclaris, will present a company overview. Management will be available September 15th throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.



. On Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. ET, Dr. Neal Walker, the President and CEO of Aclaris, will present a company overview. Management will be available September 15th throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. On Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. ET., Dr. Walker will participate in a fireside chat. Management will be available September 17th throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

A live audio webcast of each presentation may be accessed through the Events page under the Investors section of Aclaris’ website, www.aclaristx.com. An archived version of each webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

